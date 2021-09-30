Does a car have to go through probate if it's titled only in the deceased's name?
If the will specifies that all personal property belonging to the decedent pass into the revocable trust of the decedent, does that include the decedents car? My father had a will and revocable trust. The house and bank accounts all belong and are titled to the revocable trust except the car. I am the only beneficiary and heir. There are no siblings or other relatives. I am also named the executor. Does the car need to go to probate or can I simply go to the DMV, fill out the necessary forms with a death certificate and get it retitled? The car is an old toyota Camry.avvo.com
