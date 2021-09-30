CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Does a car have to go through probate if it's titled only in the deceased's name?

By Asked in Spotsylvania, VA
avvo.com
 4 days ago

If the will specifies that all personal property belonging to the decedent pass into the revocable trust of the decedent, does that include the decedents car? My father had a will and revocable trust. The house and bank accounts all belong and are titled to the revocable trust except the car. I am the only beneficiary and heir. There are no siblings or other relatives. I am also named the executor. Does the car need to go to probate or can I simply go to the DMV, fill out the necessary forms with a death certificate and get it retitled? The car is an old toyota Camry.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito's Family Says She's Sending Them Signs From Beyond The Grave As Manhunt For 'Person Of Interest' Brian Laundrie Heats Up

Gabby Petito may be gone, but she's still communicating with her family beyond the grave, alleges her stepfather Jim Schmidt. As the stressful search for fiancé-turned-fugitive Brian Laundrie heats up, those closest to Gabby can still feel her presence. Article continues below advertisement. On Sunday, Schmidt shared a photo of...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
sportswar.com

Did this with my wife's new car in April. The dealership was the only...

One within 300 miles of Roanoke with the color and options she wanted in stock. She went ahead and did the fiance paperwork knowing that if she didn't like it once she drove it there was no further obligation to buy. It was more of an unofficial hold for the car. I would check and see if whatever dealership you find something would do something similar.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Community Policy