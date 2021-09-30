CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can a funeral home give some one that isn’t next of kin or related remains?

My grandpa passed away. I sent him to the funeral home to cremated. Whiteout letting me know or his next of kin ( my mom) they released his remains to my sisters ex husband. He did help with expenses.which I intended to payback out of the estate. I am executor of his will and his heir. I was in shock the time this was all happening and now have no idea where his remains are. I have never felt so wronged in my life. They didn’t at anytime let me know his remains were ready to pick up or had been picked up.

