Tony Wayne Conner, 65, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in the comfort of his own home. A service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m., on Oct. 2, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church officiated by Pastor Matthew Jacob and Assistant Pastor William Holzer. A visitation will be Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, with family present from 6-8 p.m. The burial will follow the service at Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham.