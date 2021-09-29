A doco on the US Capitol riots is currently in the works

Did you get a bit antsy on Monday when Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down? Did you feel the terrible tremors of an addict forced to go cold turkey? If so then please spare a thought for how torturous this year has been for poor old Donald Trump. The 75-year-old social media junkie has been banned from all his favourite platforms since January, when he was accused of inciting and applauding a violent insurrection. Different sites handed out different punishments: Trump was put in Facebook jail for at least two years with a chance of parole; Twitter, on the other hand, has said there isn’t a hope in hell he’s getting his account back. Not even if he becomes president again.

