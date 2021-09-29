CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

A doco on the US Capitol riots is currently in the works

By Amber De Luca-Tao
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now HBO and BBC have joined forces to bring the world a documentary on last year’s shocking US Capitol riots. As reported by NME, the doco is set to be titled, Four Hours At The Capitol and is being directed by Jamie Roberts of The Rise Of The Murdoch Dynasty and executive produced by Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed.

The Independent

Mother and son charged over theft of Pelosi’s laptop in US Capitol riot

After a botched raid in Alaska, FBI agents ended up 4,500 miles away in upstate New York to arrest a mother and son accused of helping steal Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the US Capitol riot.Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 55, and her son, Rafael Rondon, 23, have been charged with theft and related offences nearly nine months after the 6 January riot in Washington DC.The Rondon family is from Waterton, near the US-Canada border between Syracuse and Ottawa. It is close to the extreme opposite end of the country from Homer, Alaska, where the Federal Bureau of Investigations raided the home of...
AFP

US senator lashes out over 'unlawful' bathroom protest

A Democratic senator hit out Monday at leftist activists who followed her into a bathroom to make their case for a massive White House spending package she has been blocking -- highlighting the divisions threatening President Joe Biden's economic agenda. Kyrsten Sinema, one of two conservative-leaning Democratic holdouts in the Senate on Biden's $3.5 trillion social welfare package, was assailed at Arizona State University, where she lectures. The senator said in a statement her students, who were also using the bathroom when the protesters struck, had been "unfairly and unlawfully victimized." "It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom," she said.
boreal.org

Three from Lindstrom, Minnesota arrested Monday in January 6 US Capitol riot

Tear gas is fired at supporters of President Trump who stormed the United States Capitol building. Photo:. The FBI in Minneapolis said agents have arrested three more Minnesotans on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol. Isaac Westbury, Robert Westbury and Aaron James, all from...
IBTimes

Facebook: 'Ludicrous' To Say It Fueled US Capitol Riot

Facebook on Sunday dismissed as "ludicrous" suggestions it contributed to the US Capitol riot on January 6, a charge the social media giant expects will be leveled in an upcoming whistleblower interview. Facebook's vice president of policy and global affairs Nick Clegg also vehemently pushed back at the assertion its...
Click10.com

Jan. 6 trials slowed by mounting evidence in US Capitol riot

In the nearly nine months since Jan. 6, federal agents have tracked down and arrested more than 600 people across the United States believed to have joined in the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Getting those cases swiftly to trial is turning out to be an even more difficult task.
oklahoman.com

Third Oklahoman pleads guilty for participating in U.S. Capitol riot

A Chandler man was inside the U.S. Capitol less than 10 minutes during the riot Jan. 6. On Monday, Tanner Bryce Sells, 25, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor — illegally parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He is the third Oklahoman to plead guilty over participation in the...
mytjnow.com

10 SC citizens charged in Capitol riot

Ten South Carolina citizens, one of whom has pleaded guilty, have been charged by the FBI for their connection to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. The latest to be charged is James Douglas Lollis Jr., who has been charged with knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building, disrupting government functions with disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and demonstrating in a Capitol building, according to an FBI document.
techstartups.com

Facebook whistleblower unmasked: Frances Haugen blames Facebook for spreading misinformation; reveals Facebook’s decision directly contributed to the US Capitol riots on January 6

A former Facebook employee has unmasked herself as the source behind damaging leaks about the social media giant. Frances Haugen, 37, came forward on America’s top-rated news show 60 Minutes Sunday night. The former Facebook data scientist also alleged that Facebook allowed the spread of misinformation and contributed to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
theexaminernews.com

Mahopac Man Charged with Participating in U.S. Capitol Riot

A Mahopac man was charged last week as one of the individuals that stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 and unlawfully entered the building. Anthony Vuksanaj, 52, was arrested by the FBI on September 30 in Mahopac and was arraigned in federal court in White Plains.
The Guardian

Donald Trump desperately needs Twitter. But will he ever be able to beat his ban?

Did you get a bit antsy on Monday when Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down? Did you feel the terrible tremors of an addict forced to go cold turkey? If so then please spare a thought for how torturous this year has been for poor old Donald Trump. The 75-year-old social media junkie has been banned from all his favourite platforms since January, when he was accused of inciting and applauding a violent insurrection. Different sites handed out different punishments: Trump was put in Facebook jail for at least two years with a chance of parole; Twitter, on the other hand, has said there isn’t a hope in hell he’s getting his account back. Not even if he becomes president again.
