Livingston, MT

Lone Peak High School sports teams weekly wrap up

By John Stember
Lone Peak Lookout
 4 days ago

Traveling to Lima, Sheridan, Livingston, and Lockwood, LPHS volleyball, football, and soccer were primarily competing on the road this past week. Currently, the volleyball team sits in sixth place in their division with an overall record of 3-5; football sits in seventh place in their division with an overall record of 0-4; women’s soccer sits in fifth place in their division with an overall record of 2-7; and men’s soccer sits in second place in their division with overall record of 3-3-1.

