What are mayonnaise hair masks, and how do people use them?

Medical News Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayonnaise consists of oil, vinegar, egg yolks, and various spices. Due to its moisturizing properties, mayonnaise has a number of applications for hair care. Although people typically use mayonnaise as a condiment, some research suggests that it may have beneficial properties for hair and skin care due to its ingredients. For example, some people may use mayonnaise to soften dry cuticles or to condition their hair.

