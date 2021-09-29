CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Parliamentarian Rules Out Dems’ Immigration Plan B

By Mona Salama
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate’s parliamentarian blocked Democrats’ second bid to legalize illegal immigrants through the $3.5 trillion tax and spend budget bill Wednesday, dealing a second blow to the party’s efforts in creating a massive legalization program without obtaining any Republican support. The decision from the Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, the top upper...

