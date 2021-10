BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The two young polar bears that currently call the Maryland Zoo home will soon be relocated to habitats that will better fit their needs as they grow, the zoo announced Monday. The bears, half-sisters Neva and Amelia Gray, arrived at the zoo in Baltimore at around two-years-old, and now they are nearing five, a time experts say is a critical stage in their development. The bears are splitting up for facilities that better fit their needs. Amelia Gray will be relocated to the Oregon Zoo in Portland, where she’ll be with her six-year-old half-sister. “Amelia Gray is more cautious of...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO