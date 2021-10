Current Conditions as of 2:34 p.m. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas is known as “flash-flood alley.” To see rates in realtime, visit this page maintained by the U.S. Geological Survey and look for Guadalupe Rv at Sattler, TX. Closures of the Comal River inside New Braunfels city limits will be posted on the New Braunfels Police Facebook page.