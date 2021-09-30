Psychological Thriller ‘Martha is Dead’ Reveals Free Demo Coming Later This Week

A terrible incident has caused strange happenings in the town of Milton Haven. When psychologist Desmond Wales awakes in his office amidst a flooded city with strange chemical spills and nightmarish creatures lurking its halls, he begins to search for clues about the string of tragedies that have plagued the town, his recently deceased patients, and himself. Hoping to find a connection between the three, he begins to listen to the recordings of the sessions with his patients. This process transports him to different areas of Milton Haven where the environment, puzzles, and enemies are all themed after each patients’ darkest fears. Here, Desmond will need to fight monsters, solve puzzles, and scour this surreal depiction of Milton Haven before he succumbs to the same fate as his patients.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO