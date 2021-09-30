CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychological Thriller ‘Martha is Dead’ Reveals Free Demo Coming Later This Week

By Azario Lopez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Wired Productions and indie Italian studio LKA have released a new gameplay trailer for Martha is Dead in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC-via Steam later in 2021. Further, a free demo has been revealed to be available during Steam Next Fest...

Romance Visual Novel ‘Love Sweets’ Gets Western Release Date on PC

MangaGamer announced they’ll release the Moonstone-developed romance visual novel Love Sweets on PC-via MangaGamer on October 28, 2021. Love Sweets tells the story of Futami Itsuki, a student of Hayagase Gakuen, who is having a rather uneventful time. After his first year, he considered what his life would be like if he graduated without having done anything.
Rogue-Lite Shooter ‘Die After Sunset’ Receives Free Demo on PC

PQube has released a free demo of the Playstark-developed rogue-lite shooter Die After Sunset on PC-via Steam. The demo is meant to provide a first look at the game’s systems and features ahead of its Early Access release later this year. Players will find the first level of the game...
Review: ‘Echoes of the Dead’ is a fast-paced thriller

“Echoes of the Dead,” by Spencer Kope (Minotaur) When four wealthy men, one of them a congressman, disappear on their annual fishing trip to the Upper Kern River near Bakersfield, California, Magnus “Steps” Craig of the F.B.I. Special Tracking Unit senses real trouble. The four know the river too well...
Genshin Impact: Kokomi's character demo officially revealed

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. miHoYo have already announced a couple of new characters on their...
Udo Kier
Watch the Trailer For the New Psychological Thriller GO/DON’T GO – – Free to Stream this September on Amazon Prime

Kamikaze Dogfight and Gravitas Ventures have announced that the psychological thriller, “Go/Don’t Go” written and directed by first time filmmaker, Alex Knapp is now available to stream for free on Amazon Prime. The thriller stars Alex Knapp, Olivia Luccardi, Nore Davis, Bettina Skye, Tom Essig, and Zoey Wagner. After an...
Aeterna Noctis Demo Coming to Steam Next Fest

Indie developer Aeternum Game Studios have announced that its hand drawn, 2D Metroidvania Aeterna Noctis will have a demo playable during the duration of the upcoming Steam Next Fest, from October 1st to October 7th. Aeterna Noctis is a 2D hand-drawn Metroidvania supported by PlayStation Spain as part of their...
Starship Troopers: Terran Command Demo Coming to Steam Next Fest

Publisher Slitherine Ltd. and developer The Artistocrats will be doing their part in the Steam Next Festival by having the demo for their game, Starship Troopers: Terran Command available during the 6 day long event!. Steam Next Festival will commence on October 1st, at 5pm UTC. The demo will contain...
All the free demos you can play in Steam Next Fest this October

Steam Next Fest’s week-long event features demos ranging from psychological card-based horror games, to comedic visual novels and pixel-art cyberpunk. Running from October 1st to 7th, Steam Next Fest, previously named Steam Game Festival, will be a week-long event featured on the platform. It gives players the opportunity to enjoy free demos for upcoming games, to chat with developers, and to provide them with valuable feedback.
Blue Fire reveals free Void of Sorrows DLC, out next week

Brand new DLC will be available in the 3D platformer Blue Fire next week known as Void of Sorrows, publisher Graffiti Games and developer Robi Studios announced this week. Better yet, there’ll be no extra charge as all of the content will be free. Blue Fire’s Void of Sorrows DLC...
GO/DON’T GO, New psychological thriller from director Alex Knapp, Free to Stream this September on Amazon Prime

Kamikaze Dogfight and Gravitas Ventures have announced that the psychological thriller, “Go/Don’t Go” written and directed by first time filmmaker, Alex Knapp is now available to stream for free on Amazon Prime. The thriller stars Alex Knapp, Olivia Luccardi, Nore Davis, Bettina Skye, Tom Essig, and Zoey Wagner. After an...
Psychological fears come to life with In Sound Mind

After first being revealed in 2020, and then being pushed back from the confirmed release date, In Sound Mind is finally here and available on Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC. Are you ready to tackle the psychological fears that it brings?. Available to purchase and download right now, this...
Stride Dev Launches Free Demo For Superpowered PC VR FPS, Outlier

Stride developer Joy Way has yet another demo for another VR game. This time it’s superpowered first-person shooter, Outlier. A free demo for the game launched on Steam last week, and you can see the new trailer for the game below. Outlier is described as an adventure roguelite in which players pair an arsenal of weapons with powers like throwable fireballs. Cast as one of humanity’s last survivors, players arrive in a new solar system in search of a new home, only to find a deadly alien race looking to destroy everything.
Sony Reveals October PlayStation Plus Games: Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, Mortal Kombat X

Sony announced the latest titles for PlayStation Plus members for October 2021. The games included are Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X. Hell Let Loose on PS5 is a World War II-inspired multiplayer FPS with a resource-based real-time strategy meta-game to create 50 players vs. 50 player skirmishes across historic frontlines. Players can choose between one of 14 playable roles that include infantry, recon, and armor unit types, each equipped with a wide variety of weapons, vehicles, and gear.
PlayStation Studios Acquires Master of Remakes, Developer Bluepoint Games

The rumor that was leaked by Sony Japan a few months ago has finally been confirmed today. The official PlayStation blog announced that the developers behind creating critically acclaimed remakes, Bluepoint Games, will be joining the PlayStation Studios family. Bluepoint Games is a development company focused on remastering and remaking...
Playstation News: Cerebral psychological-thriller In Sound Mind is available now

A terrible incident has caused strange happenings in the town of Milton Haven. When psychologist Desmond Wales awakes in his office amidst a flooded city with strange chemical spills and nightmarish creatures lurking its halls, he begins to search for clues about the string of tragedies that have plagued the town, his recently deceased patients, and himself. Hoping to find a connection between the three, he begins to listen to the recordings of the sessions with his patients. This process transports him to different areas of Milton Haven where the environment, puzzles, and enemies are all themed after each patients’ darkest fears. Here, Desmond will need to fight monsters, solve puzzles, and scour this surreal depiction of Milton Haven before he succumbs to the same fate as his patients.
Avengers Xbox Game Pass inclusion coming later this week

Avengers will be added to Xbox Game Pass later this week, Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics and Microsoft have declared. “Every player with an Xbox Game Pass membership can experience the full game and all our post-launch Heroes and missions” from 30 September, a post on Xbox Wire reads. “This includes...
Death’s Gambit: Afterlife Review – Relics of Undying Passion

It’s a rare sight to see developers push anything more than a few small patches to their already released games, let alone an entire revamp version with additional content and free of charge. However, developer White Rabbit demonstrates their passion and dedication to their 2018 release of Death’s Gambit. Now,...
