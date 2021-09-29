CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Charles “Chuck” Schmidt

Cover picture for the articleCharles “Chuck” Schmidt of Oologah, Okla. passed peacefully from this earth on Sept. 23, 2021 at the age of 78. Charles Grant Schmidt was born to Clifford and Texie Schmidt on March 22, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland. He spent his childhood in Maryland until he joined the United States Air Force in 1963. Charles was honored to serve his country in the USAF until 1967. It was during this time that he met his beloved wife, Elaine Grace Schmidt and they were married in 1966 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Also, during this time, he furthered his Judo career by participating in training and participating in tournaments all over the country. After his service, Charles began working for American Airlines in Tulsa, OK in 1967 where he worked until his retirement in 2000. While at American Airlines Charles worked his way through the ranks achieving positions such as Maintenance Tech Foreman and Air Frame Power Plant Mechanic.

