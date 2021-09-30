Oye Comer Va: The Long-Awaited Taste of OG Puerto Rican Cuisine in Nicoma Park

It’s so hard to find Puerto Rican food in this city. So hard. That’s why I’m glad I found OG Puerto Rican Cuisine, even if it was by total mistake. You see, my very good friend stopped by this weekend, and we were looking for someplace to eat with seating outside—to keep ourselves disease-free—as well as a place for our canine pals to hang out with their people. Eventually, I found OG Southern Grill, 10901 NE 23trd in Nicoma Park; the only problem was that, when we got there, the southern grill was long gone, whistling dixie down the road.