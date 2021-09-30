CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Proposed Springfield distribution facility could bring 1,000 jobs

By Hasan Karim
Dayton Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large retail distribution center that is slated to be built at the Prime Ohio II Industrial Park in Springfield could bring more than 1,000 jobs to the area. That news was shared by Springfield City Commissioner David Estrop during the commission’s public meeting on Tuesday. Estrop said that plans to build the facility in Springfield would lead to the creation of a mixture of part-time and full time jobs.

