Proposed Springfield distribution facility could bring 1,000 jobs
A large retail distribution center that is slated to be built at the Prime Ohio II Industrial Park in Springfield could bring more than 1,000 jobs to the area. That news was shared by Springfield City Commissioner David Estrop during the commission’s public meeting on Tuesday. Estrop said that plans to build the facility in Springfield would lead to the creation of a mixture of part-time and full time jobs.www.daytondailynews.com
Comments / 0