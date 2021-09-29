GET READY TO MAKE HEALTHY CONNECTIONS! SEVENTH ANNUAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR SET FOR OCTOBER 9
(VINTON, IA) —Virginia Gay Hospital and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation are teaming up with area professionals in health, wellness, and safety for the seventh year. By sponsoring the Benton County Health and Wellness Fair, these experts will provide Benton County residents with many connections beneficial to their health. This free event for all ages will be held at the Vinton-Shellsburg High School, 210 W 21st St, Vinton, on Saturday, October 9. Doors will be open from 8 am to noon.
