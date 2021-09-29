CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton County, IA

GET READY TO MAKE HEALTHY CONNECTIONS! SEVENTH ANNUAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR SET FOR OCTOBER 9

By Submitted article
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 7 days ago

(VINTON, IA) —Virginia Gay Hospital and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation are teaming up with area professionals in health, wellness, and safety for the seventh year. By sponsoring the Benton County Health and Wellness Fair, these experts will provide Benton County residents with many connections beneficial to their health. This free event for all ages will be held at the Vinton-Shellsburg High School, 210 W 21st St, Vinton, on Saturday, October 9. Doors will be open from 8 am to noon.

www.communitynewspapergroup.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Benton County, IA
State
Virginia State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Vinton, IA
Benton County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Health
Vinton, IA
Government
The Associated Press

Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today’s age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday. Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn’t immediately...
NBA
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Health Clinics#The Vinton Lions Club#Linn County Public Health#Virginia Gay Home Health
Reuters

Biden's CIA director creates high-level unit focusing on China

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The career diplomat U.S. President Joe Biden named to lead the Central Intelligence Agency is creating a high-level unit aimed at sharpening the agency's focus on China, at a time of tense relations between the world's two largest economies. CIA Director William Burns said on...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy