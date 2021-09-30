NCDOT: More than 10 million pounds of roadside litter collected this year statewide

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s crews, contractors and volunteers have collected this year more than 10 million pounds of litter from roadsides, nearly breaking the state’s record for litter collection set in 2019.

The announcement made by the department comes on the heels of the two-week Fall Litter Sweep, which saw more than 418,000 pounds of roadside litter picked up statewide. The annual event that seeks to rid roadsides of trash was held Sept. 11-25.

Regionally, more than 1.2 million pounds of litter this year have been collected across Highway Division 6, which covers Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett and Robeson counties.

There have been 582,150 pounds of litter collected from Robeson County roadways as of Thursday, according to Andrew Barksdale, an NCDOT spokesman. In 2020, NCDOT crews and volunteers removed 327,585 pounds of litter.

NCDOT officials estimate that by next month, 10.5 million pounds will have been collected for the year, breaking the 2019 record.

“I am so proud of my team, our hard-working contract crews and all of the dedicated volunteers,” said Drew Cox, Division 6 engineer. “This represents a big commitment in our state to help keep our roadsides looking clean and beautiful.”

Much of the division’s success is owed, in part to volunteers that make up the 235 Adopt-A-Highway groups that clear trash from roadways in their respective counties.

Barksdale credits “passionate” groups of volunteers and the attention placed on litter from political and community leaders for the large collection rates. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins is among those leaders who work to rid roadsides of litter.

Additionally, factors that add to roadside litter are Interstate 95 and U.S. 74, which are areas traveled often by motorists. The county also doesn’t have large municipal areas that pickup trash when compared to Cumberland County’s Fayetteville area.

NCDOT continues to seek involvement from more volunteers in the effort, according to Barksdale.

Anyone interested in participating can visit ncdot.gov/DontTrashNC for information about how to get involved.

If you spot someone littering from a vehicle, report them with NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug app by downloading the app at ncdot.gov/litter .

“Litter is unsightly, costs millions of dollars to clean up and can hurt the environment, tourism and the state’s quality of life,” according to NCDOT.

NCDOT shared the following tips for motorists to prevent roadside litter:

— Always secure your load.

— Clear truck beds of any and all trash and debris before driving.

— Never toss garbage from a vehicle.