Robeson County, NC

Crime report

 5 days ago

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ray Fisher, East White Pond Road, Fairmont; Kendall Gaddy, East Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls; and Phillip Locklear, Harpers Ferry Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Juvenile, Beam Road, Lumberton; Helen Purnell, Fairley Road, Maxton; and Sandra Lopez, Meza Drive, Shannon.

An unnamed victim reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone pointed a gun at them at a location on Henry Berry Road in Rowland.

Public Safety
