NCDOT sends $143 million in Powell Funds to help municipalities improve transportation

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation is distributing more than $143.1 million in state street aid through Powell Bill funds to 509 municipalities statewide.

The initial allocation, which is half the total, was distributed this week, according to NCDOT. The other half will be paid by Jan. 1.

“Powell Bill funding makes many critical transportation improvements possible for communities from the mountains to the coast,” said Eric Boyette, state Transportation secretary. “Municipalities can use these funds on a variety of projects that make North Carolina an even better place to live and work.”

Among Robeson County municipalities receiving funds are Fairmont, with the initial allocation of $36,680.91 of its total $73,361.82; Lumber Bridge, $1,769.21 of $3,538.41; Lumberton, $ 270,845.75 of $541,691.49; Maxton, $32,974.96 of $65,949.91; McDonald, $1,602.86 of $3,205.71; Parkton, $8,842.17 of $17,684.34; Pembroke, $39,521.57 of $79,043.14; Red Springs, $43,720.03 of $87,440.06; Rennert, $4,039.72 of $8,079.44; Rowland, $17,665.69 of $35,331.37; and St. Pauls, $29,991.66 of $59,983.31.

The Powell Bill funds are used primarily to resurface municipal streets but can also be used to maintain, repair, construct or widen streets, bridges and drainage areas. Municipalities can also use Powell Bill funds to plan, construct and maintain bike paths, greenways or sidewalks. The funds are allocated each year to incorporated municipalities that are eligible to participate in the program.

“Because the 2021/2022 budget has not passed as of this date, the Continuation Budget was used to provide the amount available the October Powell Bill Allocation,” according to documents prepared by the NCDOT Planning and Programming Division.

“Each municipality establishes its eligibility annually by submitting a Certified Statement, Street Listing, and a Certified Powell Bill Map to the Department of Transportation. The map is required if changes have been made to the municipality’s corporate limits or if the mileage has changed. In addition, each municipality is statutorily required to submit a financial statement of expenditures and revenues for the preceding fiscal year,” according to the division.

The amount each municipality receives is based on a formula set by the N.C. General Assembly, with 75% of the funds based on population, and 25% based on the number of locally-maintained street miles.

The fund is named for Junius K. Powell, a former state senator and mayor of Whiteville. Powell was the primary sponsor of the 1951 bill that helped the state’s cities with urban road problems. The first allocation of Powell Bill funds was for $4.5 million and was distributed to 386 cities and towns.

A complete list of the municipalities receiving Powell Bill funds, the amounts they are receiving and more information about the program is listed on the NCDOT website .