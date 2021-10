Generally games tend to take us away from the troubles and strife of normal everyday lives. They allow us to be space pilots, or monster hunters, or a leader of an elite zombie killing squad. They let us show our skills on the football pitch, or take on the role of a train driver or city builder. elevated into a position of taking on a job in the real world you might never normally get a crack at. In Little Kite, the journey you are involved in is based on reality. A reality of tragedy, poverty, abuse, and ultimately, hope. It tells a story where you have to survive a real ordeal, before trying to get out on the other side. Little Kite is a game that demands your attention. Let us talk about it.

