If you were planning to hit one of the biggest street festivals in the country this weekend you’ll have to make new plans. The Fremont Festival of the Arts, which was supposed to happen on September 25th and 26th, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers first scheduled the festival for August, and they tried delaying the event until the last weekend in September hoping that the spreading Delta variant would subside. But it hasn’t quite.

