S&P 500 fell 4.8% in September, worst month since March 2020

By Damian J. Troise, Alex Veiga
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks on Wall Street fell broadly Thursday, closing out September with their worst monthly loss since the beginning of the pandemic. The S&P 500 ended the month 4.8% lower, its first monthly drop since January and the biggest since March 2020, when the viral outbreak rattled markets as it wreaked havoc with the global economy.

24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
Janet Yellen
MarketWatch

Dow falls over 320 points, Nasdaq Composite ends Monday's session 2% lower as Facebook's stock stumbles

U.S. markets ended Monday's trade sharply lower, as a selloff in shares of social-media company Facebook and other technology companies rippled through Wall Street, and worries about inflation and a host of other problems combined to sink the broader market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or 0.9% at 34,002, the S&P 500 index closed down 1.3% to 4,300, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 2.1% to 14,255, putting the index down by about 7% from its Sept. 7 peak and bringing the technology-laden index closer to a 10% drop from that peak, which is how market technicians define a correction. Facebook shares were down as its units WhatsApp, Instagram went down and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, was set to testify before Congress on Tuesday, detailing problems within the company partly reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Financial World

Wall St. wallows as S&P 500 posts worst month, quarter since pandemic outbreak

On Thursday, all three key indices of Wall St. had wrapped up the session sharply lower with trade-sensitive Dow leading the tally of declines, while Wall Street bellwether S&P 500 had posted the worst monthly percentage decline since the onset of pandemic outbreak, winding up a turbulent month alongside quarter consistently being harrowed by lingering concerns related to a rapid rise in delta cases, inflation worries, US Fed’s decision to resume taper-talks alongside a ratting battle over budgetary policy in the Capitol Hill.
investing.com

Rate Surge Sends Stocks Tumbling On Worst Day Since March

The interest rate surge sent stocks tumbling in the worst day since March. The ongoing “debt ceiling debate,” the specter of a government shutdown, and potential of a “technical default,” sent interest rates higher as bond traders positioned for the worse. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned Congress that the debt limit must be raised or suspended by Oct. 18.
US News and World Report

S&P 500 on Track for Worst Day in Four Months

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on track for their worst day in four months on Tuesday, hit by weak consumer confidence data and surging Treasury yields. Below are investor comments about the selloff, which saw the Nasdaq down 2.5% in early afternoon trading as the 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest since June.
MarketWatch

Dow skids 570-points and snaps 4-day win streak and Nasdaq notches worst day since March 18

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower Tuesday, along with the rest of the market, which faced a fresh drop in September, putting the blue-chip index on track to nearly erase its entire gains over the past three months and deliver the worst monthly decline since October. For the Nasdaq Composite Index , it was the worst session since March 18 on a percentage basis, down 2.8% to end 14,546, on a preliminary basis. The Dow closed 1.6% lower to reach 34,300, and is up less than 0.1% for the quarter, while the S&P 500 index declined 2%...
STOCKS

