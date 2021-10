The Federal Communications Commission is still facing the uphill battle of robocalls. The FCC is now requiring major wireless carriers to start using Stir/Shaken technology and companies must now have a plan submitted to the FCC of their plans to combat spam calls or carriers will have to stop accepting calls from those providers. Stir/Shaken verifies all incoming and outgoing calls for wireless carriers that are routed through their networks. By verifying each call, carriers can reduce the number of fake or spoofed calls. But it only stops robocalls on one avenue -- it's not the means to an end. You may still get scams for free trips and scares that your student loan is overdue.

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO