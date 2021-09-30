‘One Book, One Community’ Events with Author Charles Yu, Oct. 6
Stony Brook’s annual One Book, One Community program is a fun and innovative way to unite the university and neighboring communities through shared reading and conversation. Through the program, readers will receive a free copy of a book that explores important cultural, social and ethical issues. This year’s book is Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu, who will be on campus for two exciting events on Wednesday, October 6.news.stonybrook.edu
