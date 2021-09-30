Moto Tab G20 goes official with familiar design and specs, crazy low price
Motorola's first tablet in almost a decade is officially here at last, and in line with a bunch of recent rumors and teasers, this is... definitely not a screamer. Powered by a humble MediaTek Helio P22T processor, the Moto Tab G20 rivals the likes of Amazon's Fire HD 8 and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in terms of raw speed and screen size rather than any of Apple's blazing fast and crazy popular iPads.www.phonearena.com
Comments / 0