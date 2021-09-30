Your phone could soon connect directly to satellites
You probably haven't heard the name of startup space company "Lynk" before—but it may just revolutionize cell phone wireless service across the globe in the coming years. In a huge milestone of a long-running project, Lynk has become one of the first companies ever to successfully forge a direct connection between an orbiting satellite and regular modern cell phones. The satellite was officially launched three months ago, and traveled on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, on the Transporter-2 flight back in June.www.phonearena.com
