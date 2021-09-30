CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Your phone could soon connect directly to satellites

By Doroteya Borisova
Phone Arena
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou probably haven't heard the name of startup space company "Lynk" before—but it may just revolutionize cell phone wireless service across the globe in the coming years. In a huge milestone of a long-running project, Lynk has become one of the first companies ever to successfully forge a direct connection between an orbiting satellite and regular modern cell phones. The satellite was officially launched three months ago, and traveled on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, on the Transporter-2 flight back in June.

www.phonearena.com

Comments / 0

Related
Redorbit.com

SpaceX to Launch Fuel Depot Into Space

Orbit Fab has tapped SpaceX to launch the first propellant depot in space as part of a rideshare that also includes the second of Intuitive Machines’ series of lunar landers. The depot, officially called Tanker-002, will be launched on a Falcon 9 rocket and maneuver close to a geostationary orbit around Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellites could be used for GPS navigation

SpaceX's Starlink satellites may be used for navigation and global positioning in addition to their core function of broadband Internet, a new research study suggests. Engineering researchers external to SpaceX found a way to use the Starlink constellation signals for navigation similar to the capabilities provided by global positioning satellites (GPS), which are used in the United States and several other countries. The study represents the first time Starlink was used for navigation by researchers outside of SpaceX, the team members stated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Space.com

Chinese company aims for suborbital space tourism with familiar rocket design

A Chinese launch company is aiming to provide rides to space for tourists as soon as 2024, apparently drawing inspiration from the exploits of Blue Origin. CAS Space, a commercial spinoff from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), is already developing rockets for commercial satellite launches and announced in August that it wants to send people up into space, albeit briefly.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
illinois.edu

Smartphone Motion Sensors Could Be Used to Listen to Your Phone Conversations

Track this: A relatively simple device in your smartphone that counts steps, among other things, also has the capacity to be used as a listening device, according to researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Your smartphone’s accelerometer – which is responsible for adjusting the screen’s orientation, among other motion-sensor...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Your Samsung charger could soon charge your friend’s iPhone… charger sold separately

The European Commission announced that it’s taking an important step against e-waste and consumer inconvenience. The European Union’s executive branch wants to standardize charging ports and harmonize fast charging technologies across all brands. The revised Radio Equipment Directive published by the European Commission proposes USB-C to be the common port...
ELECTRONICS
fox38corpuschristi.com

The signs your phone is about to explode

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — In many cases phone explosions are the result of a battery issue. it's been damaged in a fall. you've been using a faulty charger. "One of the things is that your battery could be very hot. If your phone feels hot to the touch that is a sign. Then it gets progressive from there. If you hear hissing from your battery that is a definite sign," says Chandra Steele, senior features writer, PCMag.com.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Satellite Dishes#Startup#Earth#Ars Technica#Doppler
SamMobile

You could soon earn WhatsApp cashback on your Samsung phone

Facebook-owned WhatsApp may be the leading cross-platform messaging app but its feature set has left a lot to be desired. However, the company has been hard at work recently to improve the app’s functionality. It already has some great features like WhatsApp Web, group video calls, the ability to make...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Peak Design’s new universal phone case could meet all your mounting needs

Regardless of whether you’re grabbing a new iPhone 13 or sticking to a Galaxy S21, fiddling with bulky or unreliable mounts before a long drive could be a thing of the past. Mobile by Peak Design is a continuation of its efforts to simplify phone accessories so that you only need one case and a few accessories for both protection and mounting. The goal is to offer the convenience of just one or two accessories, without a loss to practicality or style.
TECHNOLOGY
teslarati.com

SpaceX installs Mechazilla ‘claw’ on Starship launch tower

In the latest chapter of SpaceX’s Starship launch tower chronicle, the company has rolled a claw-like component to the pad and attached the device to the end of the tower’s newly installed Starship ‘quick disconnect’ arm. A couple months ago, as SpaceX’s newest Starship prototype and first orbital-class vehicle first...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
makeuseof.com

How to Link Your PS4 to Your Phone

Your PS4 has some great, practical features that can enhance your gaming experience. One of these features is the ability to link your PS4 to your phone, which can be incredibly useful. Here's how and why you should link your PS4 to your phone. Why Should I Link My PS4...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Spark Connected Revolutionary New Technology Helps You Turn Your Furniture Into a Wireless Phone Charger

MALMO, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2021-- Spark Connected, ( www.sparkconnected.com ) a global leader in developing advanced and innovative wireless power technology, announced The Kraken technology platform, the industry’s first Qi certified solution that helps you turn just about any desk, table or countertop that you already own into a wireless phone charger.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Lynk Inks Satellite-to-phone Deals with First Two Mobile Operators

Lynk Global, a leading cell-tower-in-space connectivity provider, recently announced that it has signed its first commercial agreements with Aliv in the Bahamas, and Telecel Centrafrique in the Central African Republic. Lynk’s satellites will enable Aliv and Telecel subscribers to stay connected everywhere on the planet using a standard unmodified mobile...
BUSINESS
Android Headlines

WhatsApp Could Soon Support Multiple Phone Connections With ‘Multi-Device 2.0’

Although WhatsApp brought multi-device support in some form months ago, its functionality was somewhat restrictive. A new report tells us that the Facebook-owned app could soon receive a “multi-device 2.0” update. This can potentially allow users to connect a secondary smartphone to access their primary WhatsApp account. In its current...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Lynk demos global satellite connection for ordinary phones and prepares for commercial launch

Formerly known as Ubiquitilink, Lynk has been working up to this stage for years, with former Nanoracks founder Charles Miller at the helm. They emerged from stealth early in 2019 to explain that they had launched several test satellites to show their theory that an ordinary phone could connect to a satellite in low Earth orbit. Early tests demonstrated they could counteract the noise, doppler shift and other factors that prompted some experts to call the task impossible, and in 2020 they sent the first ordinary SMS directly from a satellite to a normal phone.
ELECTRONICS
iotbusinessnews.com

Totum Achieves World’s First Indoor, Direct-to-Satellite IoT Connection, Books 2 Million Advance Orders

Solution Enables Low-Cost Tracking and Monitoring of Billions of IoT Devices Anywhere on Earth. Totum, an innovator in satellite connectivity, today announced the successful indoor operation of their direct-to-satellite IoT connectivity solution. Based on Totum’s groundbreaking wireless technology, which provides unprecedented reach from space, the demonstration showcased bidirectional communication between...
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

Totum connects indoor IoT devices to satellites

US satellite connectivity start-up Totum prepared an IoT device using a direct connection which it claimed customers can use to track assets inside buildings as well as out. Totum worked with IoT radio developer Orca Systems to create a chipset comprising a miniature modem, RF transceiver, application processor and memory. The device uses a small omnidirectional antenna to connect to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy