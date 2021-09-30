Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone Season 6 – everything we know
Looking for the Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone Season 6 release date? A trailer for the latest season dropped earlier this week, marking the return of Russell Adler. In the previous seasons, Adler was captured and brainwashed by Stitch, but his mind has been restored thanks to Alex Mason and his team. With the NATO team back at full power, the squad is ready to uncover the mystery behind the Verdansk bombings.www.pcgamesn.com
