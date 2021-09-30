Additional Delaware Hunting Seasons Opening in October
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. A couple of participants in a Delaware youth waterfowl hunt head out from the duck blind to check their decoys. Additional Delaware hunting seasons are set to open in October, including snow goose, duck, other migratory bird and firearm deer seasons, as well as the one-day, youth-only waterfowl hunt on Saturday, Oct. 16, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Deer hunting is allowed on all Sundays through Jan. 31, 2022, using only those hunting methods legal for the respective established deer hunting seasons, with additional information available at de.gov/sundayhunt.news.delaware.gov
Comments / 1