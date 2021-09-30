CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware State

Additional Delaware Hunting Seasons Opening in October

delaware.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. A couple of participants in a Delaware youth waterfowl hunt head out from the duck blind to check their decoys. Additional Delaware hunting seasons are set to open in October, including snow goose, duck, other migratory bird and firearm deer seasons, as well as the one-day, youth-only waterfowl hunt on Saturday, Oct. 16, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Deer hunting is allowed on all Sundays through Jan. 31, 2022, using only those hunting methods legal for the respective established deer hunting seasons, with additional information available at de.gov/sundayhunt.

news.delaware.gov

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Virginia State
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Government
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfowl Hunting#Hunting License#Fish And Wildlife#Hunting Season#De Gov Sundayhunt#Antlerless#Muzzleloader

Comments / 0

Community Policy