Apple’s Treasurer retires after 35 years with the company

By Timothy Phillips
theapplepost.com
 6 days ago

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple’s long time Treasurer, Gary Wipfler, has reportedly retired from the company after 35 years. The executive reported directly to CFO, Luca Maestri, and his career spanned multiple Apple CEOs. This included Steve Jobs when he retuned to save Apple in 1997. Wipfler was very involved with the company’s racial justice efforts and was behind one of Apple’s largest acquisitions ever in 2014 when the company bought Beats for $3 billion.

Apple Treasurer, who Handled 200 billion Dollars’ Cash, Retires at the age of 62

Apple treasurer, Gary Wipfler, retires after working for 35 years. He handled Apple’s 200 billion dollars’ money pile, as well as other financial activities. Being Apple treasurer, he managed the company’s cash balance, investments, etc. At a certain stage, he was a fixture on the company’s trimestral earnings calls, too.
