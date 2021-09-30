Apple’s Treasurer retires after 35 years with the company
According to a Bloomberg report, Apple’s long time Treasurer, Gary Wipfler, has reportedly retired from the company after 35 years. The executive reported directly to CFO, Luca Maestri, and his career spanned multiple Apple CEOs. This included Steve Jobs when he retuned to save Apple in 1997. Wipfler was very involved with the company’s racial justice efforts and was behind one of Apple’s largest acquisitions ever in 2014 when the company bought Beats for $3 billion.www.theapplepost.com
