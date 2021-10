King Louis IX of France is also known as King St. Louis, the saint for whom the Midwestern city is named. Once while he was holding court, someone ran in and shouted that a Eucharistic miracle was taking place in the chapel as the priest celebrated Holy Mass. Almost everyone ran out of the room from the presence of the king to the chapel to witness the miracle. Someone asked King Louis why he wasn’t going to the chapel. His Highness responded that if Jesus appeared to him in the flesh right there in his royal court room he would not believe in the Real Presence more than he does already when at the Mass. He said, “Let those who need convincing go. I already believe it with my heart.”

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO