In case you missed it, last Thursday the Walton Arts Center celebrated their 30th anniversary season with their first-ever regional visual arts exhibition. The exhibition is on display now through November 5 on weekdays between ten am and two pm in the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery. There are works by 64 artists representing 16 cities across the region. Many of the featured artists have works available for purchase.

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO