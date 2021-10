As expected, the Seahawks will be without several key contributors on both sides of the football when they kick off NFC West divisional play against the 49ers on Sunday. Missing a second straight game with an ankle sprain, Seattle will be without starting right tackle Brandon Shell, who did not practice at all this week. His replacement from a week ago, Jamarco Jones, also is listed as inactive despite not being listed on the team's final injury report due to an illness.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO