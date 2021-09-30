Daily COVID 19 Numbers

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Heather Rice
 2021-09-30

Cover picture for the articleEgyptian Health Department was notified of 14 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for Coronavirus. Saline County had 6, Gallatin County had 2 and White County had 6. To date, Saline County has had a total of 4,485 lab confirmed positives, including 68 deaths, White County has had a...

