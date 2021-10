"I was pretty oblivious to it all for a long time. Keep in mind that we lived in a fairly small town (5000 people) so people 'know things.'. I was actually bragging up my now ex-wife to a coworker. Saying how proud I was of her for finally getting a job that she loved after being a stay-at-home mom for about the last eight years. I was talking about how she was working as a ranch hand on a few weekend-long cattle drives, staying in the bunkhouse of the cattle ranch. My coworker said she knows that ranch, only lived a few miles from there and that there is NO bunkhouse. The only residence is a single house that the ranch lead hand lives in by himself.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO