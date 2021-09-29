CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

CBD for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy: Can It Help?

By Jessica Timmons
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a degenerative brain disease believed to result from repeated head trauma over a number of years. It’s a rare disorder, most commonly found among athletes who play contact sports, like football, as well as military veterans. At this time, CTE is only diagnosed after death...

