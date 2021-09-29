CBD for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy: Can It Help?

The pandemic has totally altered our view on what technology can do for our health. Read on for an overview of apps we can use to manage chronic health conditions. People from all over the world have taken to a variety of different apps as a means to stay active. Take the Swedish engineered Joint Academy as an example. This has been used by many people, as every day it will send its users a “nudge”, which is simply a friendly reminder to do a series of repetitions for five minutes (which are usually squats or leg lifts). These suggestions also come with videos that ensure people doing the exercises have the correct form, and there is even a video call feature, where users of the app can schedule a call with an actual physiotherapist to discuss a plan moving forward.

