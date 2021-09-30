The 429bhp Genesis GV60 Has A Drift Mode For Some Reason

Genesis has been wowing the automotive world with luxurious cabins, interesting new tech, and just a general feeling of quality. One of the cars that we've been most looking forward to is the GV60, an electric crossover that we've been poring over photos of for some time. But as interesting as the new Genesis GV60 is to look at, we need to know what kind of performance it offers, how much tech is available, and how far it will go on a single charge. Thankfully, the wait for those details is now over, as the Korean luxury automaker has just premiered the finished product.

