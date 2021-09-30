The 429bhp Genesis GV60 Has A Drift Mode For Some Reason
Genesis has revealed technical details for its Kia EV6 GT-related GV60, which has a 'Drift Mode'. These days, it seems any all-wheel drive hot hatch worth its (marketing) salt simply must have a drift mode. The Ford Focus RS blazed (or rather drifted) the trail a few years ago, and now the VW Golf R, Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A45 S all have such a function. The next time a new AWD hot hatch is announced with a drift mode, we won’t be surprised. But a sensible, luxury-focused EV? That’s much more noteworthy.www.carthrottle.com
