The 429bhp Genesis GV60 Has A Drift Mode For Some Reason

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenesis has revealed technical details for its Kia EV6 GT-related GV60, which has a 'Drift Mode'. These days, it seems any all-wheel drive hot hatch worth its (marketing) salt simply must have a drift mode. The Ford Focus RS blazed (or rather drifted) the trail a few years ago, and now the VW Golf R, Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A45 S all have such a function. The next time a new AWD hot hatch is announced with a drift mode, we won’t be surprised. But a sensible, luxury-focused EV? That’s much more noteworthy.

GeekyGadgets

New Genesis GV60 luxury EV unveiled

Genesis has unveiled their latest electric vehicle, the Genesis GV60 which is a new luxury EV, the car comes with a coupe style design. The car certainly looks interesting from the photos. The new Genesis GV60 will be available in a choice of three different models, the top model will...
CARS
Top Speed

Genesis Drops the 2022 GV60 With Loads of Tech and Luxury

Genesis has been giving car shoppers a fairly convincing alternative to the established luxury brands of Mercedes, BMW, and Audi for years now. Now, Genesis has revealed the all-new GV60, and it has more tech and is more luxurious than we expected. Interior and exterior styling.
BUYING CARS
TechRadar

Genesis GV60 electric crossover gets Need for Speed-style Boost and Drift modes

South Korean automaker Genesis has lifted the veil on the specs drivers can expect from its newest electric car, the GV60. Modelled on the same E-GMP platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and forthcoming Kia EV6, the Genesis GV60 marks the first dedicated electric vehicle for the brand – which is the luxury vehicle division of the Hyundai Motor Group – and aims to combine practical performance with premium styling.
CARS
Pistonheads

Genesis GV60 revealed with up to 435hp

The Genesis models released to the UK so far have been fine, if a tad predictable. There's the small saloon and small SUV, then the big saloon and big SUV. Now, however, we get to see a more innovative and original Genesis come to the fore: behold the battery-powered GV60.
CARS
carthrottle.com

Meet The DMC Delorean With A 500bhp+ Kia Stinger GT V6

In his latest One Take video, Matt Farah drives a thoroughly overhauled DeLorean with a Kia V6, Ferrari brakes and a Porsche gearbox. No one buys a DMC DeLorean because it’s an especially good car. It’s something you want because it’s (thanks in large part to Back to the Future) a cultural icon, because it’s quirky, and because it’s instantly recognisable.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Genesis GV60 displays impressive technology, luxury, and even boost and drift driving modes

The new Genesis GV60 is a compact crossover related to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, with all three vehicles riding on Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP dedicated EV platform. However, after seeing it in person at a studio in Orange County, Calif. and finding out some more feature details it’s clear that the luxurious small SUV can stand firmly on its own.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CarBuzz.com

All-New Genesis GV60 Arrives With More Tech Than You Can Handle

Genesis has been wowing the automotive world with luxurious cabins, interesting new tech, and just a general feeling of quality. One of the cars that we've been most looking forward to is the GV60, an electric crossover that we've been poring over photos of for some time. But as interesting as the new Genesis GV60 is to look at, we need to know what kind of performance it offers, how much tech is available, and how far it will go on a single charge. Thankfully, the wait for those details is now over, as the Korean luxury automaker has just premiered the finished product.
CARS
carthrottle.com

Here's A 'Lotus Exige' With A 6.2 V8 From A Mercedes SLS AMG

This custom-built supercar detailed by Cars.co.za resembles an Exige, but it's packing something far more potent than that car's supercharged V6. Perhaps the most surprising thing about the recently revealed Lotus Emira is its Mercedes-AMG ‘M139’ inline-four engine option. But have you ever wondered how this powertrain agreement with Affalterbach might have turned out if it happened a little earlier?
CARS
Ford
Audi
Cars
carthrottle.com

The Totem GT Super Is An Alfa Romeo Restomod With A 600bhp Giulia GTA V6

Autombili Totem has revealed an ICE playmate for its GTelectric, and it's packing some serious firepower borrowed from the Giulia GTA/GTAm. Only a few weeks ago we were talking about what was - we were fairly sure - the first Alfa Romeo 105-series coupe restomod to use the company’s modern twin-turbo V6. And already, there’s a second.
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Corvette Z06 Previewed, 2022 Acura Integra To Go Five Door, And Genesis GV60 Has An EV Drift Mode: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. For the first time, sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles overtook diesel-powered vehicles. Data provided by JATO Europe saw that European sales of gas-powered cars still had the lion’s share of the market, but it’s noted that sales of petrol vehicles are declining.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Genesis GV60

Genesis hasn't been around for too long but quickly established itself as a genuinely viable alternative to the Germans with a range of sleek, luxurious sedans. But the automotive landscape changes quickly which is why Hyundai's luxury arm has had no option but to expand. The brand's first-ever SUV, the GV80, was the first big step to claiming a bigger slice of the luxury market, and now there's another first in the form of the GV60. This is the first battery-electric Genesis model. With many advanced technologies, plenty of power, and coupe-like lines that are increasingly in favor these days, the GV60 could quickly become a big seller for the brand.
CARS
Top Speed

"Drift Mode" Is Already More Overplayed Than the Macarena

Hey Automakers, Drift Mode Isn’t Meant For All Cars. What started with the Ford Focus RS eventually landed in the Mk.8 Volkswagen Golf R, Audi RS3, and even the Mercedes-AMG A45S. Needless to say, it won’t be surprising the next time a high-performance hatchback offers up the ability to slide on demand, but at what point will automakers take things just a little too far? Sorry to tell you, but it’s already happened, and it comes in the form of the Genesis GV60.
CARS
Motor1.com

Genesis GV60 Full Reveal With Technical Specifications Set For September 29

Genesis has a teaser video up and running with the GV60 as if the electric crossover's design hasn't been revealed already. The clip serves as an announcement the full debut will take place on September 29 at 5 PM (Los Angeles time), meaning people watching from Europe will have to wake up super early on September 30 (or not go to bed) to check out the brand's first bespoke EV.
CARS
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Rivian R1T, 2022 Lucid Air, 2023 Genesis GV60: This Week's Top Photos

The first customer examples of Rivian's R1T recently started rolling off the line at the company's plant in Normal, Illinois, and we've got a full review up for anyone considering the full-size electric pickup truck. It brings a lot to the table such as instant torque, incredible acceleration, innovative packaging, and several unique features.
NORMAL, IL
Motor1.com

Rare Road-Legal Porsche 962 By Koenig Costs $995,000

The Porsche 962 is undoubtedly one of the most successful race cars not only in the history of the German automaker but also in the entire history of motorsport. Because it was a long-lived model of which more than 125 examples were built, a large number of prototypes were retired when a series of rule changes were introduced to endurance racing in the early 1990s. By the first half of this decade, practically all built 962s came into obsolescence.
BUYING CARS
CNET

Here are the best electric cars for 2021

Shopping for a new car can be tough. If you're looking at buying an electric car, it can be even more difficult. While EV ownership is a smooth process, there's more to consider to ensure these cars are a good fit for your lifestyle. Thankfully, we have a group of expert editors here to help.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Genesis GV60 EV Will Offer AWD, Up to 429 HP, Lots of Tech

Genesis has revealed more details about the 2023 GV60 electric vehicle. It will offer three powertrain setups ranging from 225 hp to 429 hp. Expect to see the GV60 go on sale in the U.S. in 2022. After showing off the look of its first EV last month, Genesis is...
CARS
CNET

Genesis GV60 first look: A fabulous, fashion-forward EV

While its E-GMP platform-mates the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 were dealt mostly universal praise for their unique styling, upon its initial reveal over the summer, the Genesis GV60 was met with much more divisive opinions -- certainly not helped by the lime green over blue color scheme. I like a funky design, though, and after getting to spend an hour with a US-spec GV60 in a studio space earlier this month, it's my favorite of the South Korean trio.
BEAUTY & FASHION

