CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Young climate activists denounce 'youth-washing' in Milan

By COLLEEN BARRY
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzny7_0cDGh6gi00
Italy Climate Summit Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, left, and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg talk during the final day of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) (Luca Bruno)

MILAN — (AP) — Young climate activists denounced Italian police for temporarily detaining delegates who protested peacefully inside their Milan conference before Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s speech.

Discontent with the three-day conference had bubbled from its start. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said the delegates had been “cherry-picked” and that organizers were not really interested in their ideas or input for a document that will be sent to this year's United Nations climate conference.

But the frustration overflowed on the youth event's final day, with minor clashes involving climate activists outside the venue and the police intervention with delegates inside. Half a dozen young activists demonstrated their disillusionment with world leaders' response to global warming by flashing a cardboard sign reading “The Emperor Has No Clothes’’ at Draghi, chanting “People united will not be defeated,” and walking out before he addressed the group.

The delegates said police then detained them, asked to see their passports and photographed their conference badges. They said they were released after about 20 minutes, but the action left them shaken.

Italy's environmental transition minister Roberto Cingolani, who is host of the event, said he did not have details of the police action, but said it appeared to have involved the premier's security detail and be related to tight security around the event.

"There was no violence whatsoever. At the end of the day, it was peacefully fixed,'' Cingolani told a closing press conference.

Saoi O’Connor, an Irish activist in the Fridays for Future movement founded by Thunberg, waved at reporters the well-worn cardboard sign that she has carried in demonstrations since 2018 and had flashed at Italy's leader.

“They are having police escort us to and from the building, and they are the same police who are brutalizing protesters and keeping our friends out,’’ O’Connor said. She criticized the document being finalized inside for the U.N. climate conference.

“They are going to say that this is what the youth movement wants,’’ she said. “And we will not let them.”

Danish delegate Rikke Nielsen estimated that at least one-third of the delegates were not happy with the process that had unfolded at the Milan conference. She said they pushed to include a demand that fossil fuels be abolished by 2030 but wasn't sure if it would end up in the final version.

The document itself was not yet complete by the end of the conference. Organizers said the youth delegates wanted to fine-tune it and had until Oct. 25. Organizers also chafed against suggestions that it was pre-written, saying it was a compilation of suggestions they had received from delegates going into the meeting, and that the three days had been spent hammering out details.

Thunberg, Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate and Italian activist Martina Comparelli delayed a news conference where they planned to discuss their private meeting with Draghi to ensure that the detained delegates were free to move around.

In the end, Thunberg declined to speak to demonstrate discontent with police actions, organizers said.

“Come to the demo tomorrow,’’ the 18-year-old Swedish activist said. Thunberg plans to lead what is expected to be Milan’s largest climate demonstration on Friday.

Comparelli accused political leaders of “youth-washing” and “green-washing” -- that is using environmental terminology and recruiting youth activists to make their pledges for reducing greenhouse gas emissions seem legitimate.

“They cannot divide us into delegates and non-delegates, into activists that can talk to prime ministers and activists that cannot talk to prime ministers. Activists who are stopped because they are raising cardboard, literally cardboard,’’ she said.

Comparelli said that Draghi was sincere in their private meeting but that she was suspending judgment until a Group of 20 summit scheduled to start in Rome on Oct. 30, the day before the U.N. climate conference begins in Glasgow, Scotland.

Nakate said the premier had promised to use Italy’s current position as the head of the G-20 to advance their demands that governments follow through on pledges to mobilize $100 billion each year from 2020 to 2025 to fight climate change.

Cingolani, the Italian government minister, said about 60% of the 2020 pledges had been met, acknowledging it wasn't enough.

“We are going to keep demanding for climate action, for a future that is livable a future, that is sustainable, a future that is equitable, a future that is healthy for all of us,’’ Nakate said outside the conference venue. “We cannot eat coal, we cannot drink oil and we cannot breath so-called natural gas.”

Not all the youth delegates were unhappy with the process. Iraqi delegate Reem Alsaffar, 21, thanked organizers for the opportunity to meet other delegates from countries like hers that are under-represented in the climate discussion.

"I think this event really gave us a new chance for hope for representing our countries bringing our thoughts and talents to the spotlight,'' she said during a closing news conference with Cingolani and Britain's Alok Sharma, the president of the United Nations Climate Change Conference taking place Oct. 31-Nov. 12 in Glasgow.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Thunberg leads climate march at Milan youth summit

Hundreds of young people led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg marched in Milan Friday to demand swift climate action a month ahead of the crucial COP26 environmental summit in Glasgow. Both were in Milan as part of the official UN gathering for the youth version of the COP26 climate summit, to which 400 young people were invited.
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

Young climate activists chide world leaders, demand more say

MILAN — (AP) — Youth climate activists Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg chastized global leaders Tuesday for failing to meet funding pledges and for delivering too much “blah blah blah’’ as climate change wreaks havoc around the world. They even cast doubt on the intentions behind a youth climate gathering...
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Thunberg and other youth activists meet Draghi to push on climate talks

MILAN (Reuters) – Youth climate activists including Greta Thunberg are meeting Italy’s Prime Minister and current president of the G20 Mario Draghi on Thursday in a final push to get world leaders to match rhetoric with action before the U.N. COP26 climate summit. Thousands of young activists converged this week...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Alok Sharma
AFP

Road to COP26 climate summit paved with uncertainty

One month out from the COP26 climate summit, world leaders are under unprecedented pressure to decarbonise their economies and chart humanity's path away from catastrophic global warming. "The less hopeful scenario would be gridlock and stalemate in Rome and then go from there to the world leaders' summit in Glasgow without real unity." abd/pg/mh/yad
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

US envoy says climate summit can yield 'enormous progress'

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Saturday he thinks “enormous progress” can be made at upcoming U.N. climate talks in Scotland but more governments must come up with concrete commitments in the next 30 days. Kerry attended a preparatory meeting in Milan where delegates from around the world sought to identify where progress can be made before the U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties starts in Glasgow on Oct. 31. The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius with a goal of keeping it to 1.5 degrees...
POLITICS
AFP

Rome votes in mayoral polls dominated by rubbish and boars

The people of Rome voted on Sunday to elect a new mayor who will have the daunting task of tackling poor public transport and disastrous rubbish management in the Italian capital, dubbed one of the dirtiest cities in the world. But in Rome -- one of the world's filthiest cities, according to a ranking last month by the British magazine Time Out -- residents are more concerned with the perennial transport, flooding, waste and pothole woes.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#Climate Activists#Climate Change#Protest Riot#Ap#Italian#Swedish#Irish
The Independent

Ethiopia's Oromo protest, demand freedom for jailed leaders

Members of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo protested Saturday against the government and called for the release of jailed opposition figures as they gathered in the capital for their annual Thanksgiving festival of Irreecha.Scores of people in the center of Addis Ababa chanted slogans such as “Down, down Abiy!” a reference to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after performing ritual ceremonies to mark the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvest in Oromia state.They also chanted support for Oromo opposition politician Jawar Mohammed, who was arrested last year following an outbreak of deadly...
PROTESTS
CNN

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

(CNN) — The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
WORLD
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Russia hosts first royal wedding in more than a century in lavish two-day ceremony

Russia celebrated its first royal wedding in a century as Nicholas II’s purported heir married in an elaborate ceremony in the former Imperial capital of St Petersburg. Grand Duke Georgy Mikhailovich Romanov, a hereditary pretender to the Russian throne, tied the knot with Victoria Romanovna Bettarini in front of hundreds of guests at St Isaac's Cathedral on Friday.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Place
Rome, IT
NewsBreak
Protests
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
The Independent

NATO troops patrol Kosovo-Serbia border after truck blockade

Soldiers with a NATO-led peacekeeping mission are keeping watch at the Kosovo-Serbia border after the two countries reached a deal to deescalate tensions triggered by a dispute over vehicle license plates.Kosovo Force troops from the United States Italy and Poland were seen patrolling Saturday as ethnic Serbs removed the trucks they had used to block the road to two border crossings while protesting the Kosovo government's decision not to allow vehicles with Serbian license plates into the country. Kosovar special police forces also pulled back from the border, where they were deployed two weeks ago to remove the...
MILITARY
AFP

Algeria recalls ambassador to France as tensions rise

Algeria on Saturday rejected "inadmissible interference" in its affairs, hours after recalling its ambassador from Paris following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron reported by the French and Algerian media. The statement from the Algerian presidency said: "Following remarks that have not been denied, which several French sources have attributed by name to (Macron), Algeria expresses its categorical rejection of the inadmissible interference in its internal affairs."
POLITICS
Reuters

Turkey's Russian air defence systems and U.S. response

Oct 1(Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week flagged potential further cooperation with Russia on defence industry projects including fighter jets and submarines even as the United States warned it could respond with more sanctions. read more. Turkey received the first deliveries of the S-400 surface-to-air systems in July...
MILITARY
AFP

French Catholic Church probe uncovers some 3,000 paedophiles

Some 3,000 paedophiles have operated inside the French Catholic Church since 1950, the head of an independent commission investigating the scandal told AFP days ahead of the release of its report. The commission's research uncovered between 2,900 and 3,200 paedophile priests or other members of the church, said Jean-Marc Sauve, adding that it was "a minimum estimate". The commission's report is due to be released on Tuesday after two and a half years of research based on church, court and police archives, as well as interviews with witnesses. Sauve, senior French civil servant, said the report, which runs to 2,500 pages, had attempted to quantify both the number of offenders and the number of victims.
RELIGION
AFP

Fires, floods, flying insects: 10 recent climate-fuelled disasters

From a summer of fire and record floods, to freak frosts and locusts invasions, experts say man-made climate change is wreaking havoc on the world's weather. - Experts blame climate-addled extreme weather -- including extreme rainfall -- for hatching billions of locusts that swarmed East Africa in January of 2020, threatening the region with a food crisis. 
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy