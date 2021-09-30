CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Burgum unveils Accelerate ND plan with strategic investment of federal funds, tax relief for citizens

Times-Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProposal to Legislature supports workforce, economic development, infrastructure; provides income tax relief and long-term cost savings. BISMARCK, N.D. (SEPT. 30, 2021) – Gov. Doug Burgum today unveiled his “Accelerate ND” plan containing his executive recommendations to the state Legislature for strategically investing federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). As part of the plan, the governor also proposed using a portion of the state’s near-record ending fund balance from the 2019-21 budget to provide an estimated $207 million of income tax relief over two years, support economic development and provide long-term cost savings to North Dakota taxpayers, all without raising taxes.

www.times-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Business
City
Bismarck, ND
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy