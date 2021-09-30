Burgum unveils Accelerate ND plan with strategic investment of federal funds, tax relief for citizens
Proposal to Legislature supports workforce, economic development, infrastructure; provides income tax relief and long-term cost savings. BISMARCK, N.D. (SEPT. 30, 2021) – Gov. Doug Burgum today unveiled his “Accelerate ND” plan containing his executive recommendations to the state Legislature for strategically investing federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). As part of the plan, the governor also proposed using a portion of the state’s near-record ending fund balance from the 2019-21 budget to provide an estimated $207 million of income tax relief over two years, support economic development and provide long-term cost savings to North Dakota taxpayers, all without raising taxes.www.times-online.com
