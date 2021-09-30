Josef Martinez nabs his 100th goal as Atlanta United tops Inter Miami CF 1-0
Atlanta United defeated Inter Miami CF 1-0 Wednesday night in front of 42,519 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Josef Martínez scored the game’s deciding goal, which was his 100th across all competitions with Atlanta United. Martínez became the fastest player in league history to reach the century mark, accomplishing the feat in just 125 matches. With the win, Atlanta moved above the playoff line heading into the weekend.thepeachreview.com
