CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Josef Martinez nabs his 100th goal as Atlanta United tops Inter Miami CF 1-0

By Prosoccerwriter
thepeachreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta United defeated Inter Miami CF 1-0 Wednesday night in front of 42,519 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Josef Martínez scored the game’s deciding goal, which was his 100th across all competitions with Atlanta United. Martínez became the fastest player in league history to reach the century mark, accomplishing the feat in just 125 matches. With the win, Atlanta moved above the playoff line heading into the weekend.

thepeachreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
brotherlygame.com

Union keep rolling with 1-0 win over Atlanta United

It took 70 minutes and some not so great defending from Atlanta United, but Jose Martinez was able to get down the end line and deliver a ball to Kacper Przybylko he buried past Brad Guzan to give the Philadelphia Union a goal that had been coming all day and a 1-0 win on Saturday afternoon at Subaru Park.
MLS
thepeachreview.com

Atlanta United drop points in Philadelphia after 1-0 loss

Atlanta United fell to Philadelphia Union 1-0 Saturday at Subaru Park to snap its three-match winning streak. Brad Guzan made eight saves, one shy of tying a club record. Philadelphia had the first chance of the match in the fifth minute as Sergio Santos found himself behind Atlanta’s back line and in on goal, but Guzan came off his line to make a save and keep the match level, one of his five first-half saves.
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Philadelphia Union 1-0 Atlanta United: Rate and React

It was an absolute dud of a performance from Atlanta United in this one. Philadelphia Union dominated the Five Stripes for the majority of the match while Gonzalo Pineda’s side struggled to create much of anything. It was a deserved win for the home side and a tough result for Atlanta.
MLS
atlutd.com

How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami

Atlanta United takes on Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, September 29 at 7:00 p.m. EST. The two teams have only faced each other once this season in MLS competition (a 1-1 draw on May 9), but meet twice in Atlanta's final eight games of the regular season. It’s...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Bello
Person
Ezequiel Barco
Person
Josef Martínez
Person
Nick Marsman
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Player Ratings from Atlanta United’s crucial 1-0 win over Inter Miami

GK Brad Guzan 7(?) - I guess a seven. It was a clean sheet, but also Guzan didn’t have to make a single save. RWB Brooks Lennon 8 - Lennon was honestly pretty excellent in this game. 94 percent passing and three chances created is solid production, plus he was 5/7 on his duels and was an absolute engine getting up and down the flank.
MLS
atlutd.com

Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. CF Montreal

ATLANTA – Atlanta United returns to action Saturday when it travels to face CF Montreal at Stade Saputo. The match is set to kick-off at 7 p.m. ET and will be regionally broadcast on Bally Sports South. Atlanta owns an all-time record of 5-1-2 against CF Montreal: 4-0-0 at home...
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Three tactical notes from Atlanta United’s home win against Inter Miami

Atlanta United’s 1-0 win against Inter Miami comprised of some of Gonzalo Pineda’s most pragmatic tactical decisions that we have seen so far during his tenure. Pineda is finally able to establish a defined front three in Ezequiel Barco, Martinez and Luiz Araújo, and Santi Sosa is coming into form again after sustaining an injury during the dog days of summer. Let’s take a look at what made Wednesday’s match special — beyond Josef Martinez’s 100th goal — and some of the things to expect as the Five Stripes shoot for a playoff spot.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter Miami Cf#Atlanta United#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Irish#Marsman#Argentine#Cf Montreal
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United concedes back-to-back second half goals in loss to CF Montreal

Atlanta United’s hunt for a Eastern Conference playoff position took another blow after the Five Stripes latest 2-1 road loss to CF Montreal at Stade Saputo on Saturday. A pair of halftime Atlanta United substitutes, Jake Mulraney and Luiz Araujo, combined to open the scoring in the 48th minute, but Montreal immediately responded with a well worked, close range strike from Montreal’s Romell Quioto. Quioto got his second of the match after converting a penalty kick in the the 55th minute.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
cbslocal.com

Inter Miami CF Hopes To Bounce Back Wednesday Against Atlanta

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF hopes to recover from their last reverses and bounce back when they visit Atlanta United FC on Wednesday. Miami received 9 goals combined in their last outings, after falling 0-4 against the New York Red Bulls and 1-5 to Nashville SC. Wednesday’s game against...
MLS
Sacramento Bee

Atlanta United FC hosts Inter Miami CF, tries for 4th straight home win

Inter Miami CF (9-11-5) vs. Atlanta United FC (9-8-9) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -141, Inter Miami CF +368, Draw +290; over/under is 1.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC hosts Inter Miami CF trying for its fourth home victory in a row. Atlanta United FC went 6-13-4 overall...
MLS
thepeachreview.com

Atlanta United drop points on the road as they lose 2-1 to CF Montreal

The playoff race has tightened in the eastern conference after Atlanta United fell to CF Montreal 2-1 at the Stade Saputo. Luíz Araújo connected with Jake Mulraney to break the deadlock in the second half. Romell Quioto immediately responded with two goals in six minutes to seal the victory for CF Montreal.
MLS
sacramentosun.com

Surging Timbers look to stay hot vs. Inter Miami CF

The Portland Timbers look to extend their unbeaten streak to eight matches on Sunday when they host Inter Miami CF. Portland, which is 6-0-1 in its last seven matches, had a September to remember -- capped off with a 2-1 road win Wednesday over Los Angeles FC. The Timbers (13-10-4, 43 points) are 8-3-2 at home and appear likely to have dodged a bullet with the health of one of their top playmakers in Sebastian Blanco.
MLS
Lake Oswego Review

Sunday, Oct. 3: Timbers 1, Inter Miami 0

MLS soccer: Late goal from Jaroslaw Niezgoda lifts Portland to its seventh win in eight matches.Scoring: Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored his first goal of the season, a header from a Sebastian Blanco corner kick (1-0 Timbers, 83rd minute). What it means: With their seventh win in eight games (7-0-1), the Portland Timbers improved to 14-10-4 (46 points) and strengthened their place among the top four teams in the MLS Western Conference. Portland is nine points above eighth-place Vancouver, the top seven teams make the playoffs. The team is also seven clear of fifth place, the top four teams get a home...
MLS
KEYT

Niezgoda scores on late header, Timbers beat Inter Miami 1-0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda came off the bench to score on a header in the 83rd minute and the Portland Timbers beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Sunday to extend their undefeated streak to eight. The fourth-place Timbers (14-10-4) moved within two points of third-place Colorado, with the Rapids falling 3-0 at Seattle on Sunday night. Miami (9-13-5) is 11th in the East. It has lost four straight. It is the first time that Inter Miami has visited Portland and it was the farthest Miami had traveled for a game since it joined Major League Soccer last year.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy