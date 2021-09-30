CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

The Challenge and Promise of Quantum Computing

By Vivian Wagner Email Article
TechNewsWorld
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the free app, 365 Threat Monitor, scan all emails as they reach your users' mailboxes to detect ransomware, phishing and spam. Get real-time phone alerts + security breach updates and delete threats instantly with just one click. Download now!. Quantum computing until recently existed more in the realm of...

www.technewsworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Scientist

Quantum supremacy has been achieved by a more complex quantum computer

A quantum computer made by researchers in China has solved a calculation in 4.2 hours that would take a classical computer thousands of years. This demonstration of what the researchers call “quantum computational advantage” was made using six more qubits – quantum bits – than the computer used by the Google team that first demonstrated the feat in 2019.
COMPUTERS
Silicon Republic

IBM CIO: ‘Quantum computing will be important in the IT landscape’

The CIO of Big Blue discusses the importance of AI and hybrid cloud, along with emerging tech such as quantum computing and cryptography. Kathryn Guarini is the CIO of multinational tech giant IBM. Big Blue has been switching its focus to AI and cloud services in recent months, following the news that it is set to undergo a major restructuring.
COMPUTERS
TechRepublic

IonQ puts its newest quantum computer to a Monte Carlo test with partners Goldman Sachs and QC Ware

A pre-publication research paper is the latest proof of concept project from IonQ to apply the power of quantum to machine learning. Goldman Sachs provided the financial expertise, QC Ware engineers wrote the algorithm and IonQ supplied the hardware. The goal was to test the ability of quantum computers to run Monte Carlo simulations. The partners submitted a research paper for peer review on Tuesday that claims quantum computers are now powerful enough to run these simulations that could solve business problems in finance, robotics, climate change and drug discovery.
SOFTWARE
Fortune

Two new quantum computing breakthroughs reveal the technology’s commercial potential

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Quantum computing is getting ever closer to realizing its potential as a transformative technology for many businesses. This past week a pair of announcements provided a glimpse of how two diverse sectors, steel manufacturing and finance, may be on the cusp of being able to do things with quantum computers that were until now impossible.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Computers#Quantum Computation#Threat Monitor#Sci Fi
nextbigfuture.com

Faster Finance Simulations Via IonQ Quantum Computers

IonQ’s quantum computers are now powerful enough to demonstrate a state-of-the-art quantum algorithm from Goldman Sachs and QC Ware that could one day speed up Monte Carlo simulations. These simulations are key for problem solving in many industries, including finance, telecommunications, robotics, climate science, and drug discovery. Arxiv -Low depth...
COMPUTERS
Newswise

Nurturing quantum computers: Error-protected qubits in a silicon photonic chip

Newswise — Quantum states of particles are very fragile. The quantum bits, or qubits, that underpin quantum computing pick up errors very easily and are damaged by the environment of the everyday world. Fortunately, we know in principle how to correct for these errors. Quantum error correcting codes are a...
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Raising the Bar in Error Characterization for Qutrit-Based Quantum Computing

Sept. 21, 2021 — A team of experimental physicists at the Advanced Quantum Testbed (AQT) at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) demonstrated an error characterization method—randomized benchmarking (RB)—on a superconducting qutrit quantum processor. Scientists have now tested this widely used error characterization method with qutrits. Their results were published at Physical Review Letters earlier this year, marking a significant milestone towards benchmarking the accuracy of qutrit-based quantum devices and identifying the barriers to overcome in future research.
ENGINEERING
TechRadar

Quantum computing may already be more widespread than we think

Quantum computing in your enterprise may be a lot closer than you (probably) think. A new report from Classiq claims many enterprises are already dabbling with the technology, have budgets allocated for it, and expect equity investments to skyrocket in coming years. Classiq polled more than 500 U.S. professionals, from...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Fast Company

How IonQ is planning to bring a quantum computer to the masses

Today, Maryland-based quantum computing company IonQ is going public via a SPAC in a deal that’s expected to raise $650 million. Its $2 billion valuation and big-name investors indicate that quantum computing may be helpful to businesses sooner than expected. The company’s main product is a 22-qubit quantum computer, to...
ENGINEERING
Fortune

IBM is getting business ready for a future with quantum computing

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. IBM has launched a new service to help companies deploy quantum computers and train staff to use the emerging technology. Called the Quantum Accelerator, the program will involve IBM experts working with companies to figure...
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

It's time to establish a quantum computing strategy, study suggests

There's a critical mass of tech leaders interested in quantum computing, and current challenges to its widespread implementation are surmountable, says Classiq. A study of IT leadership suggests that not only are businesses ready for quantum computing, many have already allocated a budget for future Quantum computing projects. What this means, the report concludes, is that competitive organizations can't afford to ignore quantum computing any longer.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Infosys to Develop Quantum Computing Capabilities on AWS

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 22, 2021 — Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop quantum computing capabilities and use cases. Infosys will use Amazon Braket to explore and build multiple use cases in quantum computing as part of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings. Amazon Braket is a fully managed quantum computing service that helps scientists and developers get started with the technology and accelerate research and discovery.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Computing molecular excited states on a D-Wave quantum annealer

The possibility of using quantum computers for electronic structure calculations has opened up a promising avenue for computational chemistry. Towards this direction, numerous algorithmic advances have been made in the last five years. The potential of quantum annealers, which are the prototypes of adiabatic quantum computers, is yet to be fully explored. In this work, we demonstrate the use of a D-Wave quantum annealer for the calculation of excited electronic states of molecular systems. These simulations play an important role in a number of areas, such as photovoltaics, semiconductor technology and nanoscience. The excited states are treated using two methods, time-dependent Hartree–Fock (TDHF) and time-dependent density-functional theory (TDDFT), both within a commonly used Tamm–Dancoff approximation (TDA). The resulting TDA eigenvalue equations are solved on a D-Wave quantum annealer using the Quantum Annealer Eigensolver (QAE), developed previously. The method is shown to reproduce a typical basis set convergence on the example \(\hbox {H}_2\) molecule and is also applied to several other molecular species. Characteristic properties such as transition dipole moments and oscillator strengths are computed as well. Three potential energy profiles for excited states are computed for \(\hbox {NH}_3\) as a function of the molecular geometry. Similar to previous studies, the accuracy of the method is dependent on the accuracy of the intermediate meta-heuristic software called qbsolv.
COMPUTERS
techeblog.com

Quantum Brilliance Harnesses Synthetic Diamonds to Build Quantum Accelerators for Home Computers and More

Quantum computing is not new, but the technology has been limited to laboratories and large companies, that is unless…you’re talking about Quantum Brilliance. This company is developing quantum computers that harnesses synthetic diamonds, which means they don’t require temperatures near absolute zero or complex laser systems to function. The ones found at Google and IBM require expensive cooling systems for them to function properly, but Quantum Brilliance’s solution can fit right in your office. Read more for a video and additional information.
SOFTWARE
wsau.com

Quantum computer software startup QC Ware raises $25 million

OAKLAND, Calif (Reuters) – QC Ware, a quantum computer software startup based in Silicon Valley with high profile customers like Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, said on Wednesday it raised $25 million. The funding round was led by Koch Disruptive Technologies, an investment arm of Koch Industries, and Covestro AG, a...
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Quantum computer breakthrough as scientists show vital behaviour for first time

Scientists have demonstrated new behaviour, vital for the creation of quantum computers, that marks a major breakthrough.For the first time, researchers were able to show in an experiment that a variety of quantum computing pieces, taken together, were more accurate than the sum of their parts.Individually, quantum computers are built out of a range of different pieces, some of which can sometimes break. But in the new experiment, scientists showed that those pieces stuck together can be less prone to error than any particular part.Such behaviour will be necessary if quantum computers are ever relied on for practical purposes. Scientists...
COMPUTERS
quantamagazine.org

Major Quantum Computing Strategy Suffers Serious Setbacks

Condensed matter physicsexperimental physicsphysicsquantum computingquasiparticlestopologyAll topics. In 2018, researchers at the forefront of an entirely new approach to building quantum computers published, in the journal Nature, what looked to be a landmark achievement. Existing quantum computers are notoriously fragile, their quantum bits — qubits — prone to incurring random errors. But if the qubits could be made from strange configurations of electrons with the exotic name of Majorana zero-mode (MZM) quasiparticles, errors simply couldn’t occur. An MZM qubit can no more suffer a random error than you can separate the links of a chain without cutting them — the basic principles of topology, the mathematics of shape, protects against it.
COMPUTERS
BBC

British firm claims quantum-computing breakthrough

A UK start-up says it has made one of the world's smallest quantum computers. Orca Computing, founded two years ago by Oxford academics led by Prof Ian Walmsley, whose work on photonics is at the heart of the company, says its novel approach will make quantum computing more commercially viable.
ENGINEERING
theiet.org

Superconducting flakes could outperform quantum computer parts

Researchers from the University of Bath have developed a technique for creating single-crystal flake devices so thin and pure that they may be able to outperform existing components for quantum computers. The researchers made the discovery while exploring the junction between two layers of a superconductor - niobium diselenide -...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy