Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Market Growth Scenario 2026 | ICTCM House, ACTCM & Dublin Chinese Medicine Clinic

Stem cells are the cornerstone of the immune system and blood. They have the ability to transform into other types of cells, help repair tissues, organs and blood vessels, and are used to treat various diseases. The regenerative ability of stem cells has led to the development of various treatments to cure various diseases as well as genetic and autoimmune diseases. In addition, with the advancement of regenerative medicine, people of all ages can benefit from stem cell therapy in the near future. This is expected to promote growth of the global stem cell banking market. Due to the growing awareness of the importance of stem cell therapy, the increasing number of clinical trials of stem cell-based products and the increase in research grants and public and private funds for the development of new therapies, the global stem cell banking market is expected to gain great appeal.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO