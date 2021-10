A major hospital has declared a ‘black alert’ telling staff patients are facing “unacceptably long waits” for a bed in A&E.It comes as the chief executive of Nottingham University Hospitals Trust today revealed she had resigned from her role due to long term sickness after being infected with Covid-19 earlier this year.The trust sent out an alert to staff on Monday after 143 patients were waiting to be seen in the emergency department at the Queen’s Medical Centre site.The problems have been replicated at hospitals across the country in recent months with the head of NHS England acknowledging the health...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO