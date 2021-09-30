CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Inna

Fresh eBook on Lawyers' Work and Productivity in the 'New Normal'

houstonmirror.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that all professionals need to adapt to the 'new normal' and stay effective even working from home. For legal professionals, this move online is even more significant, as they are often quite conservative. Legal portal Lawrina prepared a free detailed 80+ pages guide to remote work for lawyers in cooperation with experts, who are 'voices' of innovation.

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodmenproject.com

6 Programs For Lawyers, Which Allow Them to Be Incredibly Productive

— Productivity and efficiency – are two goals all legal professionals try to achieve. “Doing more spending less” is highly demanded in many spheres. Indeed, everyone aspires to be a better manager of time, staff, or resources. But, as we all know, having an interest is not enough to change...
redhat.com

Hack APAC: How will you define the new normal?

"The most successful companies today are those that understand the strategic role that developers will play in their success or failure." — Stephen O'Grady, The New Kingmakers. A good hackathon is a showcase for what technology, innovation, and creativity can deliver. A great hackathon lets you apply your skills to...
TECHNOLOGY
Register Citizen

Trauma-Informed Workplaces Are the New Normal

From Covid to discrimination, employees have experienced trauma at all new levels. Trauma is trauma, no matter how big or small. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that poor mental health costs the global economy more than $1 trillion per year. The impact of the pandemic has put concern for...
MENTAL HEALTH
digitalconnectmag.com

Best Software Products for Remote Work

Nowadays, with the pandemic context still hunting us, more and more companies are giving their employees the possibility to work remotely. A couple of years ago was a nice thing to have for people, now it is becoming a fact. Thus, more and more people are relocating or working from home. Indeed, working from home or another place than the company’s office has benefits and some minuses.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Ebook#Working Conditions#The New Normal#Whistler Partners#Founder Principal
Middletown Press

Top Workplaces: Back to normal works better in the right culture

It’s rare that the Top Workplaces companies, and the economy they reflect, line up across the board with as clear a mandate as we’re seeing in late 2021. No, not a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, though many are dealing with that. I’m talking about the collective struggle to get back to normal, whatever that looks like, both physically and in the way these winning companies run themselves.
YOGA
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Inna
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
TravelPulse

Research Shows Travelers Settling Into New Normal

Americans are adjusting to traveling in the new normal. A new Longwoods International and Miles Partnership tracking study of American travelers finds that 18 months into the pandemic, patterns are emerging, showing a new normal--at least for now. “The data clearly shows how the pandemic has profoundly changed the U.S....
TRAVEL
ValueWalk

4 Ways To Instill New Ways Of Working In The New Normal

In an instant, organizations had to rethink their ways of working to mitigate the operational impacts of the pandemic. While some of those changes will fall by the wayside, others are destined to stay for the long haul. This puts pressure on enterprises to ensure that their teams, culture, and structure are equipped to flourish over time.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
World Bank Blogs

Measuring public sector productivity: Fresh perspectives for a renewed imperative

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced countries to undertake necessary but expensive measures to protect lives and support economic recovery. Fiscal constraints have heightened the imperative for every government to improve its productivity and try to “do more with less”. The agenda to boost public sector productivity, however, is not a new one and has faced many challenges in the past. Complexities in determining the inputs and outputs of the public sector, for instance, make it difficult to reach consensus within governments on how to meaningfully assess public sector productivity.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
INTERNET
Wesleyan Argus

Work, Work, Work: Why We Should Rethink Our Relationship With Productivity

Many oppressive regimes put an emphasis on work. Work is the most important thing. Work is worth more than human life. Work is salvation. “Arbeit macht frei,” the gates of Auschwitz infamously read. These seem like extreme phrases, don’t they? That’s because they are. Work distracts. Work leaves no space...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Dallas News

Fresh for fall: Marketing strategies that work

When you list your home for sale with an agent at Allie Beth Allman & Associates this fall, get ready to see it featured on multiple marketing platforms. In other words, you’ll see much more than a sign in the yard and a straightforward description on the Multiple Listing Service.
DALLAS, TX
Andre Oentoro

The Impact of Technology on the Learning Process in the ‘New Normal’

In life, most things come without a warning, and they strike hard. This is exactly the situation we’re in with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading all over the world, causing every government to implement different measures to protect its country. The changes include the closing of factories, entertainment places, stores, and unfortunately, education establishments. Students and teachers were forced to switch to online classes and virtual learning basically overnight.
EDUCATION
althealthworks.com

The Truth About Almond Milk: Industry Insider’s Shocking Admission.

There’s no way to sugar coat this: industrialized, pasteurized and GMO-fed dairy products are simply a mucus-causing, disease-fueling cocktail marketed as the would-be saviors to fight osteoporosis. For many of us, almond milk seems like the perfect replacement. It turns out it may not be the case, at least considering...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy