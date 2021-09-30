CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Knowledge Base for Internal Frequently Asked Employee Questions Launches from QKnow

 4 days ago

As a new kind of knowledge base and learning management solution, QKnow's Knowledge Place gives companies software to provide employees with answers to frequently asked internal questions at work. This new addition to QKnow's learning management system helps employees learn and stay in the know. Companies already use QKnow for important topics including onboarding information, company culture, product knowledge, operations, processes, sales training, and more. Now, employees and teams will be able to easily access their internal company FAQ.

The Most Frequently Asked Questions and Answers About Your PC Operation

Blue screen, lack of free space, bugs, and failure of Windows – is it familiar to you? Sometimes, probably every PC user faces some issues connected with the smooth operation of their PC. This article is intended for regular Windows users who are not programmers, developers, or PC geeks. Here is the basic set of questions that all Windows users should know answers to.
Achievers Launches a New Employee Experience Platform

Employee recognition and engagement company Achievers is getting on the employee experience train with a new software platform aimed at improving how companies engage and recognize their employees. The Achievers Employee Experience Platform is now available for use, as the Toronto-based company works to create what it calls a "connected...
Is New Funding A Distraction? Four Questions To Ask

Nonprofit leaders – and so many others – are being offered new opportunities to collaborate; new funding; and new demands on their time, relationships and resources. It all might be for the good of the community, but can you rise to the occasion? Should you? Can you really do what others are asking you to do? When you are asked to “step up” in a new way, take a moment to ask a few questions.
Hy-Line International launches new online management guide system

Hy-Line International, the global leader in poultry layer genetics, launched a new online management guide system on hyline.com to bolster its efforts to serve Hy-Line customers. The new system’s user-friendly application is simple to access and download important documents such as management guides, technical updates, and supplemental digital content. “Hy-Line’s...
One IBC Shares Two of Customers’ Commonly Asked Questions About International Business Companies

There are quite a few misconceptions about international business companies. So much so that many businesses that could greatly benefit from them never consider them an option because you don't know enough about them. Perhaps the answers to these questions about international business companies, commonly asked by One IBC customers, can help you decide if your company might benefit from establishing one.
Payment Card Issuance Software Market to hit by 2027 - Insights on Product Characteristics, Production, Application, New Product Launch, Manufacturers and Future Outlook

The research focuses on offering corporate insights and recommendations to assist clients in making strategic business decisions and long-term market growth. The Payment Card Issuance Software market research aids readers in gathering important information and increasing their own progress. The market report is based on a detailed investigation of the industry as a whole. In all key industries, it provides an overview of industries, market dynamics, and competitive scenarios. The research also covers important industry data, current trends, and prospective market growth opportunities for leading market competitors.
Constantino Bonaduce believes new logistic platforms are valuable allies for last-mile delivery processes

Miami, fl October 4th 2021.- Constantino Bonaduce continues the cycle of business meetings in the United States, to extend the scope of operations of the Aerocentro industrial park logistics platform to entrepreneurs linked to electronic commerce, warehousing and cargo. The businessman brings up the figures presented by SELA that reveal...
PepsiCo Launches $50 Million Juntos Crecemos Platform To Support Hispanic-Owned Businesses Across The U.S.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Shouldering both pandemic troubles and a systemic lack of access to capital, hundreds of Hispanic-owned businesses across the country and in South Florida are getting a much-needed boost from the PepsiCo Foundation. Opening the doors to her Peruvian restaurant, Claudy’s Kitchen, was a lifelong dream for Claudia Berroa. “I came from a poor family, but now, I think, having the restaurant shares my family recipes,” she said. But sharing those dishes hasn’t been easy. The family’s New York City restaurant opened during the pandemic last summer. “The week that we opened two restaurants closed on this block, so we were super...
GoodRx Health Launches, Provides Research-Based Answers To Health Questions

GoodRx launched GoodRx Health on Thursday to provide research-based answers to vital health questions. Unlike other consumer health destinations or search engines like Google that have tried to surface information related to the medical industry, GoodRx Health takes a new approach to health information by surfacing validated data through GoodRx Answers and Health Wizard tools.
New international guidelines on nurse prescribing launched

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) has today published new guidelines to support the expansion of nurse prescribing around the world. The new document aims to “promote a level of consistency” around nurse prescribing and outlines the critical elements required for nurses to prescribe safely and effectively. As part of...
Employee leave startup Cocoon launches after raising $20M in new funding

The platform launched Wednesday across all 50 states and is designed for any type of employee leave, like parental, medical, caregiver or bereavement. It factors in all company government and insurance benefits and manages all facets of the leave from compliance to claims management to payroll calculations. In addition to...
API Management Software Market May Set New Growth Story | IBM, Dell, MuleSoft

The latest study released on the Global API Management Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The API Management Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
VERIFY: Your blood type and risk for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blood type and risk of COVID-19. It's something that's been studied -- and you'll find a ton of conflicting information out there. This is a perfect example of why we verify your questions. Our goal is to provide answers that can't be found in a Google search. When you search this question -- so many different answers pop up from several different studies.
Delta Air Lines Once Led the Way in COVID-19 Protections But is Now an Anti-Vaxxer’s Dream

“We know how to keep our employees and our customers safe,” replied Dr. Henry Ting, the chief health officer for Delta Air Lines, when asked by CNN host John Berman just over a week ago why Delta wouldn’t follow the lead of United or act on the advice of the White House pandemic task force by issuing a vaccine mandate for its 74,000 strong U.S.-based workforce.
Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
