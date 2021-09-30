New Knowledge Base for Internal Frequently Asked Employee Questions Launches from QKnow
As a new kind of knowledge base and learning management solution, QKnow's Knowledge Place gives companies software to provide employees with answers to frequently asked internal questions at work. This new addition to QKnow's learning management system helps employees learn and stay in the know. Companies already use QKnow for important topics including onboarding information, company culture, product knowledge, operations, processes, sales training, and more. Now, employees and teams will be able to easily access their internal company FAQ.www.houstonmirror.com
Comments / 0