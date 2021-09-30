CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Arts Preview | Cover Story | Style Weekly

By Justin Keaver
Tidewater News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand new exhibition of artist Man Ray’s works examines the lesser-known topics of his pictures in Paris. A Richmonder releases the world’s first self-help guide based mostly on Edgar Allan Poe’s work. CULTURAL ARTS: Southland Tales. The curtain goes up on the Perkinson Center for the Arts in Chester.

www.tidewaternews.com

El Defensor Chieftain

Spooky stories for fall

As the leaves fall.. scary books call… Socorro Public Library September book picks are sure to get you in the spooky season mood. Your local library has the best in new horror to creep you out and make you eager for autumn festivities. Whether you prefer the haunting reality of non-fiction, or you enjoy evocative worlds of fiction, these selections will keep you ensnared until the very end.
SOCORRO, NM
Tidewater News

Fall Highlights | Books | Style Weekly

Editor’s word: All dates are topic to alter as a result of evolving nature of the pandemic. You ought to examine with every web site nearer to the occasion date to find out about any updates in addition to any necessities resembling vaccination playing cards, masks, or adjustments to well being and security protocols.
ENTERTAINMENT
Colorado Springs Independent

Visual arts: Coming this fall

Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St., 719-358-7788, bar-kco.com. Monthly art curated by Joshua Coates. Featuring artists Andi Drobny in September, Muji Rieger in October, Isaiah Reed in November and Robert Grey in December. 45 Degree Gallery, 2528 W. Colorado Ave., Suite B., 719-434-1214, 45degreegallery.com. Pottery Palooza, a special Art Walk event...
VISUAL ART
Tidewater News

Southland Tales | Arts and Culture | Style Weekly

After three a long time within the making, the curtain has lastly risen on the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education in Chester. With a mission much like that of Henrico’s Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, the $17 million Perkinson Center incorporates a theater that may seat about 350, an artwork gallery, school rooms and different areas for private and non-private occasions for the Chester group. Already, the 20,800-square-foot facility has performs, musicals, creator talks, comedy reveals, magic acts and musicians on the books.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Person
Man Ray
Olympian

Chiyo Sanada’s artful calligraphy honored as fall Arts Walk’s cover image

Arts Walk poster artist Chiyo Sanada, who grew up in Hiroshima, Japan, found her passion for calligraphy the way many a pianist falls in love with the keys. “In Japan, it’s really common for kids to go to calligraphy class after school,” Sanada of Lacey told The Olympian. “I went there because my mom said so.”
OLYMPIA, WA
Tidewater News

Paradise in a Parking Lot | Arts and Culture | Style Weekly

It’s onerous to think about a cooler technique to scoop up a couple of new data. On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Charm School Social Club will play host to Paved Paradise, an creative touring expo that includes 5 labels, 15 stops all through the japanese United States and one packed 24-foot Penske truck.
ENTERTAINMENT
Boston

‘Fall into art and design’ with Boston Design Week

A special autumn offering of more than 50 public art and design events kicks off Tuesday. Here’s how to experience this fall’s Boston Design Week 2021. Aficionados of all things aesthetic should mark their calendars for an upcoming festival that will shine a spotlight on Boston’s eclectic design and art scene.
BOSTON, MA
newcity.com

Can’t-Miss Fall Music Events (Fall Arts Preview 2021)

The expectation of most concertgoers is that they’ll be hearing, live, the songs they’ve learned and love in their recorded versions, and for that reason, there’s pressure on performers to deliver exactly that. It’s not unheard of for an artist to revisit and reinvent his or her body of work, but it’s usually a valedictory act, undertaken after a span of decades. (Joni Mitchell was in her fifties when she toured her back catalog with a full orchestra.) Lady Lamb, the alter ego of singer-songwriter Aly Spaltro, isn’t willing to wait that long; hence “Lady Lamb: An Evening with Strings,” in which she reshapes her songs to accommodate the textures and colors of a string quartet. Fortunately, Spaltro’s brand of nuanced, lyrically complex indie-rock has garnered her the kind of fan base that’s likely to be as adventurous as she is.
CHICAGO, IL
transylvaniatimes.com

Fall Arts Classes To Be Held At TC Arts

Transylvania Community Arts Council (TC Arts) is expanding its Arts Academy to offer fall classes for youth and adults. Following the successful summer session of the Arts Academy, TC Arts received numerous requests, from both parents and students, for art classes during the school year. In response to those requests,...
VISUAL ART
WEAU-TV 13

Falling Leaves Art Tour

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Falling Leaves Art Tour includes stops in Augusta, Fairchild and Fall Creek. It runs October 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. This is the 18th year and there are 18 stops with 30 artists, 5 of which are new. The stops include private studios and public places.
FALL CREEK, WI
InsideHook

The 2021 Fall Style Guide

The transition from summer to fall is always a fun one from a sartorial standpoint. Heftier fabrics, cozier knits, artful layering — any gent who appreciates the art of dressing well knows that fall is a chance to display a whole new facet of personal style. This fall in particular, many of us will finally have the chance to get out there and show ourselves off again.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Tidewater News

Death Fugue | Arts and Culture | Style Weekly

In the late Eighties, Amnon Weinstein was approached at his workshop in Israel by a survivor of the Auschwitz focus camp. The man requested Weinstein to restore his violin. During the Holocaust, the person had been pressured to carry out as his fellow prisoners had been marched into the camp’s gasoline chambers. Exposed to the rain and snow, the highest of the violin had been broken. The man wished the violin repaired in order that his grandson may be taught the instrument.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
Variety

‘Diana: The Musical’ Review: A Shallow Pop Tribute to a Complicated Icon

Nearly a quarter-century ago, Princess Diana died trying to out-race a swarm of paparazzi. Though many blamed the media for that tragedy, the tabloidification of her life story continues to this day, this time with that most bloated form of homage: the Broadway musical. Filmed in an empty theater last fall but bursting with the kind of broad, feel-good energy that typically packs the house with tourists in non-COVID times, “Diana: The Musical” brings “the people’s princess” directly to the people, in their homes, all but canonizing Diana as a feminist icon and saint in the process. (Seriously, how many words...
MUSIC
Tennessee Tribune

Art Deco Media Preview at Frist Art Museum

On Thursday, October 7th, 2021 at 10am Frist Art Museum will present a media sneak peak of American Art Deco, an exhibition to commemorate some of the finest national murals that celebrate the United States and all its diversity!. Conceived as a family-friendly place full of curious people, the Frist...
MUSEUMS
TheInterMountain.com

Fall Juried Art Exhibit set at The Arts Center

ELKINS — The Arts Center will host an opening reception for this year’s Fall Juried Art Exhibit on Friday from 6-8 p.m. This reception is free and open to the public. Arts Center Executive Director, Kurt Barkley said he is very excited about this exhibit, as it is always one of the most popular of the year.
ELKINS, WV
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne stuns in knee high boots with an extra special detail

Princess Anne has just completed her whistle-stop, two day royal visit to Paris and we have loved her wardrobe for the overseas trip. On Monday afternoon, fresh from her morning at the races (more on that later) the mother-of-two looked incredible as she met with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay and participated in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of UNESCO.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

