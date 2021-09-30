Fall Arts Preview | Cover Story | Style Weekly

The expectation of most concertgoers is that they’ll be hearing, live, the songs they’ve learned and love in their recorded versions, and for that reason, there’s pressure on performers to deliver exactly that. It’s not unheard of for an artist to revisit and reinvent his or her body of work, but it’s usually a valedictory act, undertaken after a span of decades. (Joni Mitchell was in her fifties when she toured her back catalog with a full orchestra.) Lady Lamb, the alter ego of singer-songwriter Aly Spaltro, isn’t willing to wait that long; hence “Lady Lamb: An Evening with Strings,” in which she reshapes her songs to accommodate the textures and colors of a string quartet. Fortunately, Spaltro’s brand of nuanced, lyrically complex indie-rock has garnered her the kind of fan base that’s likely to be as adventurous as she is.

