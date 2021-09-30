The Biggest Casualty of COVID-19 Is Your Individual Rights

Recently deep learning has attained a breakthrough in model accuracy for the classification of images due mainly to convolutional neural networks. In the present study, we attempted to investigate the presence of subclinical voice feature alteration in COVID-19 patients after the recent resolution of disease using deep learning. The study was a prospective study of 76 post COVID-19 patients and 40 healthy individuals. The diagnoses of post COVID-19 patients were based on more than the eighth week after onset of symptoms. Voice samples of an ‘ah’ sound, coughing sound and a polysyllabic sentence were collected and preprocessed to log-mel spectrogram. Transfer learning using the VGG19 pre-trained convolutional neural network was performed with all voice samples. The performance of the model using the polysyllabic sentence yielded the highest classification performance of all models. The coughing sound produced the lowest classification performance while the ability of the monosyllabic ‘ah’ sound to predict the recent COVID-19 fell between the other two vocalizations. The model using the polysyllabic sentence achieved 85% accuracy, 89% sensitivity, and 77% specificity. In conclusion, deep learning is able to detect the subtle change in voice features of COVID-19 patients after recent resolution of the disease.

