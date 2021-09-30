CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Biggest Casualty of COVID-19 Is Your Individual Rights

By Elijah Davis
Tidewater News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The total contents of this web site are primarily based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, until in any other case famous. Individual articles are primarily based upon the opinions of the respective creator, who retains copyright as marked. The info on this web site isn’t supposed to switch a one-on-one relationship with a certified well being care skilled and isn’t supposed as medical recommendation. It is meant as a sharing of information and data from the analysis and expertise of Dr. Mercola and his group. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your personal well being care choices primarily based upon your analysis and in partnership with a certified well being care skilled. If you might be pregnant, nursing, taking treatment, or have a medical situation, seek the advice of your well being care skilled earlier than utilizing merchandise primarily based on this content material.

www.tidewaternews.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmacytimes.com

Study: COVID-19 Vaccines Provide Effective Protection for Individuals With Cancer

These patients had comparable levels of antibodies to individuals without the disease after a 2-dose course of the vaccination. New findings confirm that COVID-19 vaccinations protect individuals with cancer without experiencing any more adverse effects than the public, according to a presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO).
CANCER
wvu.edu

WVU offers vaccine clinics as CDC updates guidance authorizing individuals at highest risk for COVID-19 to receive Pfizer booster

Late last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided updated interim guidance authorizing individuals who are at highest risk for COVID-19 to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to help increase their protection. The updated CDC guidance followed authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Mercola
Ladders

COVID-19 is crippling this state right now. Is it yours?

Despite leading the country in COVID-19 vaccinations just a few months ago, the state of Alaska is now seeing a surge in hospitals of COVID-19 patients. As a result, officials in Alaska granted crisis-care standards for hospitals to prioritize these patients first as supplies are seeing a major strain. It’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
portcitydaily.com

CDC suggests Covid-19 boosters for high-risk individuals, appointments open in Cape Fear region

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. — With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizing emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech booster, area healthcare organizations will begin offering booster shots to people in the Cape Fear region next week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested boosters for high-risk patients — certain individuals...
WILMINGTON, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

Individual rights vs. common good

Herein lies the fundamental question of mandates or not. There is ample evidence for medical mandates (polio mass inoculations in the ’50s). Now, to the point in question of the COVID-19 virus: Are the majority of Americans potentially being harmed by the anti-vaxers and the anti-maskers?. My answer is a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
andrews.edu

Individual & Shared Response to COVID-19

We have been blessed by spectacular fall weather as we begin our 2021–2022 school year here in Berrien Springs. Unfortunately, along with that beautiful weather, we must also continue to carefully and proactively weather the ongoing threats of COVID-19 and the Delta variant and continue to understand and uphold expectations designed for the well-being of our entire community.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Individual Rights
Nature.com

Identifying individuals with recent COVID-19 through voice classification using deep learning

Recently deep learning has attained a breakthrough in model accuracy for the classification of images due mainly to convolutional neural networks. In the present study, we attempted to investigate the presence of subclinical voice feature alteration in COVID-19 patients after the recent resolution of disease using deep learning. The study was a prospective study of 76 post COVID-19 patients and 40 healthy individuals. The diagnoses of post COVID-19 patients were based on more than the eighth week after onset of symptoms. Voice samples of an ‘ah’ sound, coughing sound and a polysyllabic sentence were collected and preprocessed to log-mel spectrogram. Transfer learning using the VGG19 pre-trained convolutional neural network was performed with all voice samples. The performance of the model using the polysyllabic sentence yielded the highest classification performance of all models. The coughing sound produced the lowest classification performance while the ability of the monosyllabic ‘ah’ sound to predict the recent COVID-19 fell between the other two vocalizations. The model using the polysyllabic sentence achieved 85% accuracy, 89% sensitivity, and 77% specificity. In conclusion, deep learning is able to detect the subtle change in voice features of COVID-19 patients after recent resolution of the disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
aerotechnews.com

VA offering COVID-19 vaccine booster for immunocompromised individuals

The Department of Veterans Affairs has started administering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine boosters under Emergency Use Authorization. This decision follows the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to:. People 65 years and older and residents in long-term...
VIRGINIA STATE
UpNorthLive.com

COVID in court: Individual or community freedom?

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — Over a century ago, a $5 fine made it to the United States Supreme Court. And it was for not getting a vaccine. While $5 back then is worth roughly $155 today, it wasn’t the money behind Henning Jacobsen’s refusal to get the smallpox vaccine. The 50-year-old minister experienced an adverse reaction to a vaccine when he was a baby, causing an itchy rash that lasted for years. He couldn’t trust another one. He told justices he couldn’t be deprived of his liberty according to the Constitution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tidewater News

YouTube Changes Policy, Bans Mercola Within Hours

Disclaimer: The total contents of this web site are primarily based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, except in any other case famous. Individual articles are primarily based upon the opinions of the respective writer, who retains copyright as marked. The data on this web site just isn’t supposed to switch a one-on-one relationship with a professional well being care skilled and isn’t supposed as medical recommendation. It is meant as a sharing of data and knowledge from the analysis and expertise of Dr. Mercola and his neighborhood. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your individual well being care selections primarily based upon your analysis and in partnership with a professional well being care skilled. If you’re pregnant, nursing, taking treatment, or have a medical situation, seek the advice of your well being care skilled earlier than utilizing merchandise primarily based on this content material.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fortune

Five biggest myths about the COVID-19 vaccines, debunked

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. This week, YouTube joined Twitter and Facebook in banning misinformation about vaccines from social media. But many myths about the COVID-19 vaccines still persist. The Covid-19 vaccines are overwhelmingly effective, reducing the risk of hospitalization...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Shorthorn

COVID-19 booster shots available for certain individuals

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot Sept. 22 for certain individuals six months after their initial series of vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also released its recommendations for the booster Sept. 24. These recommendations are only for the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Vaccine Maker Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

With more than half of the country fully vaccinated, the question of booster shots for the masses continues to be a major topic of discussion. While a large percentage of the vaccinated population is already eligible for additional doses of the existing vaccines, everyone may need more targeted shots down the line. One vaccine maker predicts that in the near future, the current vaccines will need to be updated, which means we could be due for a new COVID shot sooner than expected.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy