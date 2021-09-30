CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NDX Attempting To Form A Bottom?

By Mike Golembesky
elliottwavetrader.net
 4 days ago

With the break of the 14,821 low, the Nasdaq 100 is now looking to be following the larger wave c of ((4)). I am going to allow for this to now push as low as 14,307 and still be part of that wave ((4)), which I am showing in white still needing another push higher in the wave ((5)). Under this case, we would need to see a full five up off of the lows and a push back up over the 15,345 high to suggest that a bottom has indeed been found.

www.elliottwavetrader.net

