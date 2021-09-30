CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Karelyn F. Hardacre

Hutchinson News
 6 days ago

Wichita - Karelyn F. Hardacre, 73, Wichita, KS passed away September 27, 2021. She was born September 29, 1947, in Hutchinson, KS, the daughter of Robert and Ione (Anderson) Wolfe. While attending Hutchison High School, she met her husband of 45 years, Michael "Mick" Hardacre. Karelyn moved to Wichita, where she raised her family, and worked over 30 years for the Wichita Public Schools. She loved working with children and would often be approached by former students. Karelyn took great pride in her home and enjoyed decorating, working in her yard, and planting flowers. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Ione Wolfe; husband, Michael Hardacre; and brother, Dan Wolfe.

