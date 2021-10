Oman's new investment programme launched on 29 September, offering long-stay, renewable visas valid for up to 10 years to investors, provided they meet certain conditions. "The most important thing that attracts investors to the country today is the investment environment, the returns from their investments, the incentives, the exemptions that the government always offers them, the geographical location of Oman, the national workforce, and the modern lifestyle that the country provides, and accordingly, all these factors need to be made attractive to them," said Al Yousef, the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, at the launch of the new investor visa scheme.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 5 DAYS AGO