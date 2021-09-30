CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Debacle and Eagles vs Chiefs Preview | Diehard Eagles (Ep. 42)

By Diehard Eagles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guys (@DiehardEagles52) recap the nightmare loss against the Dallas Cowboys and rate who should shoulder the most blame including Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts and DC Jonathan Gannon. The crew are joined by Kansas City Chiefs super fan John to help preview the Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles. What are the keys to stopping the Chiefs? Can you stop Patrick Mahomes? Who is the priority to slow down Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce? Plus best bets for the game including picks for player props.

