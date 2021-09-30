CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chancellor Michael Alexander’s Installation message: Northeast Wisconsin Needs a Healthy Educational Ecosystem to Thrive and Rise

By Sue Bodilly
 6 days ago

Chancellor Michael Alexander, Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson point to region’s changing needs, opportunities that higher education must meet. Green Bay, Wis.—Leaders from Wisconsin’s education, business, non-profit and government communities, including Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson, gathered today for the formal investiture of Michael Alexander as the seventh chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. The event, filled with academic tradition and a call to action to think differently about higher education, was held at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on the Green Bay Campus.

