Chancellor Michael Alexander’s Installation message: Northeast Wisconsin Needs a Healthy Educational Ecosystem to Thrive and Rise

Chancellor Michael Alexander, Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson point to region’s changing needs, opportunities that higher education must meet. Green Bay, Wis.—Leaders from Wisconsin’s education, business, non-profit and government communities, including Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson, gathered today for the formal investiture of Michael Alexander as the seventh chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. The event, filled with academic tradition and a call to action to think differently about higher education, was held at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on the Green Bay Campus.