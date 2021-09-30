CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

This Is Your Last Chance To Become A Master Gardener This Year -Deadline For Sign Up

By Kelly Cordes
 5 days ago
Did you find yourself trying to grow plants in your backyard last year, even though you’ve never done it before? Or maybe you are someone who really loves gardening and you spent even more time in your gardens last year than ever before. Well, if you have a passion for gardening, or if you are just wanting to learn more about horticulture, or maybe you have an obsession with learning more about how to create a pollinator garden? You might want to consider becoming an Extension Master Gardener.

Family Friendly Fall Festival in Waite Park on Saturday

Back Shed Brewing just opened a couple of months ago in Waite Park. People have been raving about the beer selection, and they keep adding more. This Saturday there will be a Fall Festival at Back Shed Brewing. This is a family friendly event including face painting, balloon animals, clowns (not the scary kind), a free kids craft from Crafts Direct, which is right next to Back Shed Brewing. And also some great craft vendors available for everyone to shop.
WAITE PARK, MN
